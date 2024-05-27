Kanepi and Malõgina fall in latest WTA rankings

Kanepi, 38, who has played very little tennis so far this year, dropped 23 places to WTA No. 269, while Malõgina was down 37 spots to WTA No. 404. Maileen Nuudi's position as WTA No. 551 was unchanged.

There was only one change in the WTA top ten, with the USA's Danielle Collins moving up two places to 10th, while Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko dropped out of the top ten and is now WTA No.11. Poland's Iga Świątek continues as WTA No. 1, followed by Arina Sabalenka, who competes under a neutral flag. Coco Gauff of the USA is WTA No. 3.

In the latest ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) men's rankings, Estonia's top player Mark Lajal is down six places to ATP No. 213. Daniil Glinka, who reached the quarter-finals at ATP Challenger level for the second time in his career last week, moved up 35 places to a career-high of ATP No. 419. 19-year-old Oliver Ojakäär dropped 29 places to ATP No. 910.

There were no changes at the top of the latest men's rankings. Serbia's Novak Djokovic retains the number one spot, ahead of Italy's Jannik Sinner. Spain's Carlos Alcaraz remains in third place.

If Djokovic fails to reach the semi-finals of the French Open, Sinner will become the first ever Italian player to become ATP No. 1, regardless of how he fares at Roland Garros.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!