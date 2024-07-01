Estonia's Mark Lajal drops seven spots in ATP rankings ahead of Wimbledon

Estonia's top men's tennis player Mark Lajal has fallen seven places in the latest ATP world rankings. Lajal is set to make his Grand Slam main draw debut at Wimbledon on Monday.

In the latest world rankings, Lajal dropped seven places from ATP No. 262 to 269. On Monday, the Estonian will play in the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time when he takes on world number three Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on Wimbledon's Centre Court.

Lajal's match with Alcaraz is due to get underway at 3.30 p.m. (Estonian time) on Monday.

Daniil Glinka moved up four places to ATP No. 419.

There were no changes in the ATP top ten, with Jannik Sinner (Italy) continues as ATP No. 1, Novak Djokovic of Serbia in second and Carlos Alcaraz third.

Estonia's top women's player Kaia Kanepi retained her position as WTA No. 283, while Elena Malõgina (Malygina) fell one spot to WTA No. 458. Maileen Nuudi moved up four places to WTA No. 542.

The women's top ten also remained unchanged. Poland's Iga Świątek retains the WTA No 1 spot, with Coco Gauff of the U.S.A. in second. Arina Sabalenka, who completes under a neutral flag, is third.

