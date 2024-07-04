Ingrid Neel through to Wimbledon women's doubles round two

Ingrid Neel (left) and Ulrikke Eikeri.
Ingrid Neel (left) and Ulrikke Eikeri. Source: SCANPIX/ZUMAPRESS.com
Estonian tennis player Ingrid Neel won a hard-fought victory on Wednesday evening, in the opening round of the women's doubles at this year's Wimbledon Champions.

Neel, an Estonian-American, and her partner, Ulrikke Eikeri (Norway) overcame Camilla Rosatello (Italy) and Liudmila Samsonova (neutral flag) in three sets, 6:3, 7:6 (2), 6:3.

Neel and Eikeri broke their their opponents' serve at 2-1 to take a 3:1 lead in set one. While they did not break again, holding their own serve was sufficient to cruise to a 6:3 win.

Set two saw a lot more back-and-forth, and required a tie-break, which Rosatello and Samsonova won 7:2.

The deciding set was remarkably similar in its progress to the opener, with Neel and Eikeri breaking their opponents' service at the first available opportunity to go 3:0 up.

Both pairs continued to hold their serves, which again culminated in a 6:3 win in games, and with it the match for the Estonian and the Norwegian.

Neel and Eikeri served one ace and committed one double fault, compared with one and three respectively for Rosatello and Samsonova.

The Estonian-Norwegian pair committed six unforced errors compared with their opponents' 12.

In round two, Neel and Eikeri will face the Canadian-Japanese duo of Leylah Fernandez and Ena Shibahara, who saw off 16th seeds Hanyu Guo and Xinyu Jiang (PRC) in the opening round.

