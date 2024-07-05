Estonia's men's beach soccer team beat Italy, lose to Denmark

Estonian men's beach soccer team.
Estonian men's beach soccer team. Source: EJL
While Estonia did not qualify for Euro 2024 in Germany, the men's beach soccer team have been having more success, beating Italy no less, 5:3 on penalties in Tirrenia, Italy, Wednesday, though the team went down 6:2 to Denmark on Thursday evening.

Estonia's group includes the Czech Republic, in addition to Italy – who are the beach soccer reigning European champions as well as tournament hosts – and Denmark.

Manager Andreas Aniko said after the Italy game that: "It feels amazing. Beating Italy at any sport is a major deal for Estonia – especially when one considers they are the current European beach soccer champions. This is a novel but fantastic feeling," putting the success down to strong tactics.

Beach soccer matches are five-a-side, played across three, 12-minute periods.

Against Italy, the score was 3:2 in favor of Estonia at the end of the second period, and 4:4 at the end of regular time, sending things into extra time. When that finished 5:5, a penalty shootout followed, which Estonia won 5:3.

Against Denmark things went less well, jalgpall.ee reports, finishing 6:2 – manager Aniko praised the quality of the opponents.

Today, Friday, the team faces a deciding match against the Czechs. Estonia would continue to play even if they lose today, but only for places five to eight overall. A win would put them in the semi-finals playoffs.

The Czechs lost 4:1 to Denmark and 10:0 against Italy.

Kickoff is at 5 p.m. Estonian time Friday.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

