Estonia's men's beach soccer team beat Italy, lose to Denmark

While Estonia did not qualify for Euro 2024 in Germany, the men's beach soccer team have been having more success, beating Italy no less, 5:3 on penalties in Tirrenia, Italy, Wednesday, though the team went down 6:2 to Denmark on Thursday evening.

Estonia's group includes the Czech Republic, in addition to Italy – who are the beach soccer reigning European champions as well as tournament hosts – and Denmark.

Manager Andreas Aniko said after the Italy game that: "It feels amazing. Beating Italy at any sport is a major deal for Estonia – especially when one considers they are the current European beach soccer champions. This is a novel but fantastic feeling," putting the success down to strong tactics.

Beach soccer matches are five-a-side, played across three, 12-minute periods.

Against Italy, the score was 3:2 in favor of Estonia at the end of the second period, and 4:4 at the end of regular time, sending things into extra time. When that finished 5:5, a penalty shootout followed, which Estonia won 5:3.

Against Denmark things went less well, jalgpall.ee reports, finishing 6:2 – manager Aniko praised the quality of the opponents.

Today, Friday, the team faces a deciding match against the Czechs. Estonia would continue to play even if they lose today, but only for places five to eight overall. A win would put them in the semi-finals playoffs.

The Czechs lost 4:1 to Denmark and 10:0 against Italy.

Kickoff is at 5 p.m. Estonian time Friday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!