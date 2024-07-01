Saue Municipality initiates new city center detailed plan

The Saue municipal government has initiated a detailed plan for a new city center and residential area in Saue, which will be located on the other side of the railway tracks from the current urban area. This significant development aims to increase the population of Saue, a town with 6,000 residents, by constructing over 1,000 apartments.

Estera, in cooperation with the municipality, has completed the initial sketch of the development. According to the sketch, the western part of the planned area is designated as the city center according to the comprehensive plan. To find the best solution for the center area, a planning competition was held last year, won by PIN Architects.

The new residential area will include 1,200 apartments, with an investment of €250 million. The area spans approximately 39 hectares (96 acres).

The current center of Saue is anchored by Kütise tänav, which includes a store, park and municipal building. The plan extends this axis across the railway, forming a new town square with a planned cultural center, health center, office buildings and commercial buildings. Public and commercial buildings are also planned along a parallel axis to the railway, including a store and a school. A full-sized stadium/football field and kindergarten are planned next to the school.

Taller apartment buildings are planned near the center, gradually transitioning to lower buildings further away. The eastern part of the planned area includes plots for single-family and row houses, a small sports hall and a kindergarten. A strip park with playgrounds, sports fields and recreational facilities is planned between the residential area and the railway.

The new center area will be developed in ten phases. The first phase will include the construction of the center area near the railway and 96 apartments.

The detailed plan allows for a maximum of 284 housing units in the single-family housing area and 1,132 housing units in the center area. The planned apartment buildings can be up to five stories tall, with a maximum height of 20 meters.

Two underpasses will be built under the railway, connecting the area to Saue. One underpass is for both vehicle and pedestrian traffic and the other is for pedestrian traffic only.

Estera is required to support the development of social infrastructure in Saue Municipality with €7,000 for each housing unit planned in the detailed plan (single-family house, row house section, semi-detached house section and apartment). The social infrastructure fee will be indexed according to the annual consumer price index.

Estera will also build public park-and-ride parking spaces for cars and bicycles near the railway stop, with 100 spaces for cars and 300 spaces for bicycles.

Ülo Adamson, one of the owners of Estera Saue, previously told ERR that the development will be an extension of Saue town, aiming to create a new urban space primarily for young families with a high-quality environment. According to Adamson, they plan to break ground in 2026. Adamson estimated the total investment at €250 million.

According to the business register, the owners of Estera Saue are Ülo Adamson, Raul Kirjanen and Anders Anderson. In 2022, the company acquired properties in Saue Municipality with a total area of 78.6 hectares.

Currently, Saue has just over 6,000 residents. The total population of the municipality is approximately 26,000 people.

