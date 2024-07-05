Statistics: Estonia's consumer price index up 2.3 percent on year

According to data provided by Statistics Estonia, this June, the consumer price index was up 0.4 percent from May and 2.5 percent on year from June 2023. Goods were 1.7 percent and services 3.8 percent more expensive in Estonia this June than during the same month last year.

The last time the change in the consumer price index when compared the same month a year before was lower than 2.5 percent was in April 2021. At that time, it was 1.9 percent.



Viktoria Trasanov, team lead of consumer price statistics at Statistics Estonia, said that, compared with June 2023, the consumer price index was mainly influenced by housing-related price changes, including 8.8 percent cheaper heat energy, on the one hand. On the other hand, it was also affected by transport-related price changes.

"Road passenger transport was 18.8 percent more expensive, and maintenance and repair of vehicles was 6.7 percent more expensive, while the prices of gasoline rose by 1.4 percent and diesel fuel by 2.2 percent," Trasanov said.

Consumer price index. Source: Statistics Estonia



Among food products, the biggest increases compared with June last year were registered in the prices of olive oil (45.3 percent), chocolate (18.3 percent), cocoa (17.7 percent), and juices and syrups (16.6 percent). On the other hand, there was a decrease in the prices of fresh vegetables ( down16.6 percent) and sugar (down 20.6 percent).

Compared to this May, the consumer price index was influenced most by the higher prices of electricity that reached homes and vacations bought for June, but also by the cheaper motor fuel prices.

Change in the consumer price index Source: Statistics Estonia

