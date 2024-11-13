X!

Sky-high cocoa costs send chocolate prices in Estonia soaring

News
Various chocolate bars by Estonian confectioner Kalev.
Various chocolate bars by Estonian confectioner Kalev. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

In just a few weeks, elves in Estonia will start leaving holiday treats in children's slippers in the leadup to Christmas. With cocoa prices skyrocketing, more buyers may opt for non-chocolate alternatives this year.

Tripling in price this year alone, chocolate has never been this expensive before. It still has yet to peak, however, and prices will soon be going up not just for Kalev's iconic sweets, but also those produced by other manufacturers. High commodity prices are impacting production volumes as well.

"We're currently producing less sweets at the Kalev factory, and unfortunately, we have to sell it at higher prices," admitted Orkla Estonia CEO Kaido Kaare.

"This is the result that higher cocoa prices have on us," he explained. "We're forced to raise prices, and indeed, the quantities consumers are buying have declined."

Small businesses aren't shielded from the global market price of cocoa either. Some have been proactive in anticipation.

"We've also had to raise our prices a bit," noted Chocolala founder Kristi Lehtis. "Not by that much – by 10 percent this year – but that's only because as soon as prices started going up at the beginning of the year, we purchased a lot of chocolate in advance. Around €50,000 worth – enuogh to last us through the end of the holiday season."

Making the rounds on social media have been pictures from Estonia showing that certain types of hard liquor are now significantly cheaper than chocolate.

"In times of such turbulent prices, especially over the past couple of years, you can come up with some pretty shocking and even comical comparisons," said Selver business accounting director Kristjan Anderson. "Come to think of it, I could come up with more of these comparisons, but I don't think that which of them is cheaper will necessarily drive consumers to favor that product more."

Producers and retailers alike hope that cocoa prices will start to fall again in around two years' time. In the meantime, it's worth buying chocolate on sale right now, as these prices still reflect the previous price hike.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

14:44

Toomas Luhats: Partnering with majors like Netflix is key for streaming services

14:26

Jaanus Karilaid: The Social Democrats' empty posturing has become unbearable

13:54

Hyundai boss: I won't interfere in Tänak, Neuville WRC title climax

12:59

Sky-high cocoa costs send chocolate prices in Estonia soaring

12:43

Gallery: Christmas tree reaches Tallinn's Old Town

12:27

SDE bill would allow preemptively fining owners of dangerous dogs

12:03

BBC: Rail Baltica's military aspect taking center stage Updated

11:54

Tartu Bigbank go 3:0 up at home in volleyball euro cup first leg

11:25

Only EU, NATO citizens to keep voting rights under new bill

10:14

Kerr Kriisa instrumental in Wildcats' win over Duke University

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

07:22

Watch again: Kanama viaduct demolition Updated

12.11

Tallinn Old Town car blaze suspects are Finnish nationals

12.11

Kaja Kallas' EU hearing focuses on Ukraine, Africa, and Russia and its allies Updated

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

12.11

Three cars catch fire in Tallinn's Old Town Updated

12.11

Iranian artist creates lifelike miniatures of Tartu's iconic buildings

08:14

Demographer: The Estonian people will survive with a slightly smaller population

12.11

Expert: Age of liberal world order ends with Trump

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo