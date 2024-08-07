Statistics: July consumer price index in Estonia up 3.4 percent on year

This July, the consumer price index (CPI) in Estonia increased by 0.3 percent on month and 3.4 percent on year, with goods 1.7 percent and services 6.3 percent more expensive than in July of last year, Statistics Estonia said Wednesday.

Compared with July 2023, the CPI was affected the most by price changes related to miscellaneous goods and services, Viktoria Trasanov, consumer price statistics team lead at Statistics Estonia, said according to a press release.

Among these, beauty and personal care services were 13.3 percent and personal care products 10.7 percent more expensive. Other bigger contributors were transport-related price changes, as passenger transport by road was 18 percent, gasoline 1 percent and diesel fuel 4.7 percent more expensive than in the same month last year.

Among food products, the biggest increases compared with last July were registered in the prices of olive oil (48.5 percent), juices and syrups (47.6 percent) as well as cocoa (18 percent). Meanwhile, there were decreases in the prices of fresh vegetables (by 15.6 percent) and sugar (by 20.5 percent).

Compared with June, the CPI was mainly influenced by the higher prices of water supply, sewage collection and gas on one hand, and by the widespread sales of clothing and footwear on the other.

