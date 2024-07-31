Inflation picks up to 3.5% in July

A Lidl grocery store in Kuressaare.
A Lidl grocery store in Kuressaare. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
Consumer prices increased by 3.5 percent in July compared to the same month last year, according to a preliminary estimate from Statistics Estonia.

Compared to June, prices rose by 0.22 percent, according to ERR's Russian-language portal.

In June, Estonia's annual inflation rate was 2.5 percent based on revised data, indicating an acceleration in inflation in July.

The final data on how much the Consumer Price Index changed in Estonia in July will be released by Statistics Estonia on August 7.

A year ago, in July 2023, the inflation rate in Estonia was 6.4 percent.

--

Editor: Urmet Kook, Marcus Turovski

