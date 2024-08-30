Statistics: CPI rose 3.4 percent on year to August

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Estonia has risen on year to August by 3.4 percent, according to a flash estimate from Statistics Estonia.

This figure is unchanged from July's on-year CPI rise.

The on-month CPI change between July and August this year was a 0.35 percent rise, the agency adds.

In August 2023, the CPI had risen 4.3 percent on year.

Statistics Estonia is due to publish the final August CPI figure on September 6.

--

