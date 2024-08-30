Statistics: CPI rose 3.4 percent on year to August

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Estonia has risen on year to August by 3.4 percent, according to a flash estimate from Statistics Estonia.

This figure is unchanged from July's on-year CPI rise.

The on-month CPI change between July and August this year was a 0.35 percent rise, the agency adds.

In August 2023, the CPI had risen 4.3 percent on year.

Statistics Estonia is due to publish the final August CPI figure on September 6.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Statistics: CPI rose 3.4 percent on year to August

