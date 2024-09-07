Business leaders: Inflation set to continue

News
Shoppers at a Lidl supermarket in Kuressaare.
Shoppers at a Lidl supermarket in Kuressaare. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

Estonia's reported 3.2 percent inflation rate for August has not don anything to provide hope that price increases might slow down.

SEB economic analyst Mihkel Nestor said this was the case: "Especially when we compare ourselves with Latvia and Lithuania, where inflation has essentially dropped close to zero," he told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

As for the causes, Nestor said "the clearest and most objective ... is the increase in VAT. Inevitably, when our taxes rise and others' do not, our goods become more expensive as a result."

Kaimo Niitaru, a chief buyer at Prisma. noted the pace of price increases is accelerating, putting the food and non-alcoholic drinks price rise for August at 2.9 percent, over half of which is the result of the VAT hike.

Prices will also rise somewhat next year for the same reason, he said.

The telecommunications sector, with inflation of 10.5 percent in August, was the most-affected sector.

One operator, Telia, has said this was the result of prices not having significantly gone for several years, whereas they are now catching up and the price increase is projected to continue at the same pace.

Telia Eesti CEO Holger Haljand told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "There hasn't been any noticeable acceleration in price increases in the telecommunications sector, but we need to monitor the economic situation to see what happens with costs and other inflationary factors. "

"If we look at overall price rises over the last three years, telecommunications prices haven't grown faster than the general rate of inflation," Haljand went on.

On the other hand, Mihkel Nestor at SEB said, inflation seems to be creating the expectation of and tolerance for further price rises.

"In the Estonian context, it seems to me that companies find it viable to raise prices, as inflation has been a widely talked about theme in recent years," he said.

An additional issue in Estonia is the small market, often an oligopoly or similar.

"This means when something gets more expensive, it's not exactly shocking news to consumers, especially in sectors where there isn't intense competition with hundreds of providers fiercely competing on price," Nestor added

Last month brought an on-year CPI rise of 3.2 percent according Statistics Estonia, while between July and August this year, the CPI rose by 0.4 percent.

The bulk of the rise was driven by services, and goods saw smaller price hikes.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Huko Aaspõllu.

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

11:12

ERR in Toretsk: The sky is thick with Russian drones

10:09

Economist on inflation: Estonians don't vote with their feet enough

10:01

Business leaders: Inflation set to continue

09:27

Interior minister continues to be skeptical on prison rental proposal

09:04

Estonia, Finland back lifting arms use restrictions on Ukraine

08:40

Ott Tänak leads Acropolis rally after day one

08:25

Weekend in Estonia to stay warm and dry, nights can be cooler

06.09

Russia's GRU stole thousands of confidential documents from Estonia's ministries

06.09

Egert Jõesaar eighth in Paris Paralympics discus

06.09

Kelly Sildaru through to world cup round final in New Zealand

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

05.09

Film shoots to disrupt Tallinn traffic in coming weeks

06.09

Russia's GRU stole thousands of confidential documents from Estonia's ministries

05.09

Unemployment in IT sector in Estonia showing gradual growth

06.09

EDF advice: War would reach Estonian soil without €1.6 billion ammunition

04.09

airBaltic to open five new connections from Tallinn next summer

05.09

Russian military intelligence organized cyberattacks against Estonian institutions

06.09

Waiting times stretch into days at the Luhamaa border crossing

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo