Statistics: CPI in Estonia up 3.2 percent on year to August

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Estonia rose by 3.2 percent on year to August 2024, stage agency Statistics Estonia reports.

Goods were 1.4 percent costlier, services 6.3 percent more expensive, in August this year compared with the same month in 2023.

The on-month CPI rise was 0.4 percent, Statistics Estonia reports.

Viktoria Trasanov, Statistics Estonia's team lead of consumer price statistics at, said in August 2023 the CPI was affected the most by price changes related to food and non-alcoholic beverages and miscellaneous goods and services.

"Among these, personal care products were 7.1 percent and beauty and personal care services 13.2 percent more expensive," Trasanov said.

With food products, the largest price rises on year to August were seen with juices and syrups (a 54.6 percent price rise), olive oil (up 44 percent) and cocoa (22.9 percent).

The prices of processed fruits fell, however, by 10.4 percent on year to August.

The price of sugar fell by even more (down 19.5 percent), while fuels also fell in price between August 2023 and August this year (by 6.9 percent in the case of diesel and by 5.4 percent for gasoline).

CPI. Source: Statistics Estonia

Between July and August the CPI was primarily influenced by the end of the sales on clothing and footwear and by the lower prices of motor fuel.

CPI changes. Source: Statistics Estonia

Statistics Estonia compiled the above survey on behalf of the Ministry of Finance.

Statistics Estonia's CPI calculator is here.

More detailed information from Statistics Estonia is also here and here.

