Fall in oil shale consumption behind 2023 drop in electricity production

News
Power station chimneys.
Power station chimneys. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

Electricity generation fell by 37 percent on year to 2023, state agency Statistics Estonia reported, mainly due to a fall in oil shale use.

The production of heat energy, meaning district heating, fell by 15 percent over the same time frame, the agency said.

In 2023, Estonian power plants produced 5,686 GWh of electricity and 4,323 GWh of heat energy.

Helle Truuts, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that the fall in electricity production was due to a significant drop in oil shale consumption.

She said: "The amount of electricity generated from oil shale fell by nearly 40 percent in a year, accounting only for a third of the total electricity production."

"In the previous year, 2022, more than half of the electricity was generated from oil shale," Truuts noted.

 While the volume of electricity generated from renewable sources remained at 2022 levels, it accounted for half of the total electricity production.

The largest share of renewable energy production came from wood sources, at 46 percent of the total.

Electricity production. Source: Statistics Estonia

Wind and solar energy each accounted for nearly a quarter of renewable energy production.

Year on year, solar power generation increased the most, by 16 percent.

 A total of 20 percent of electricity was produced in co-generation, which allows for a more economical use of fuel, Statistics Estonia said.

Combined heat and power (CHP) plants produced 1,167 GWh of electricity and 3,800 GWh of heat, though compared with the previous year, both electricity and heat production fell here too – by 16 percent and 13 percent respectively.

CHP plants produce electricity and heat from a variety of fuels.

The largest contribution to energy production, measured in terajoules, came from wood fuel

More detailed data is available from Statistics Estonia here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

12:16

ERR in Pokrovsk: Many local residents reluctant to leave even under fire

11:41

Purtse wind abundance dispute might end in a settlement

11:08

Amendment to allow B-category drivers to get onto motorbikes easier

10:37

Fall in oil shale consumption behind 2023 drop in electricity production

10:19

Estonia kick off Nations League with 0-1 home loss against Slovakia

09:59

President Karis: Albania's EU integration an investment in peace for all Europe

09:24

Waiting times stretch into days at the Luhamaa border crossing

08:56

Supreme Court examining how responsible car passengers are for their own safety

08:56

Statistics: CPI in Estonia up 3.2 percent on year to August

08:31

Justice ministry: UK officials have good impression of Tartu prison

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.09

airBaltic to open five new connections from Tallinn next summer

05.09

Film shoots to disrupt Tallinn traffic in coming weeks

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

05.09

Rapid price increase in Estonia sends people ordering from Asian online stores

05.09

Unemployment in IT sector in Estonia showing gradual growth

05.09

Russian military intelligence organized cyberattacks against Estonian institutions

05.09

Kaja Kallas' road to becoming the best-known Estonian

04.09

Experts: Traffic in Tallinn comparable to Western Europe in the 1970s

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo