Statistics: Job vacancies down 11 percent on year to Q2 2024

Infrastructure work going on in the street. Source: Anna Urakhchina
There were 9,908 job vacancies listed in Estonia in the second quarter of 2024 (Q2 2024), state agency Statistics Estonia reports, an 11 percent fall on year.

The total number of vacant and occupied posts stood at nearly 610,000, over 50,000 people were hired to new jobs, and just over three quarters of job vacancies were to be found in Harju County, the agency added.

Eveli Voolens, team lead of social statistics at Statistics Estonia, said: "In the second quarter, the total number of vacant and occupied posts was a little over 609,000. The majority of the posts were in manufacturing, trade, and education."

Over 6,000 persons left their job at the initiative of the employer during Q2 2024, Statistics Estonia reports.

Vacant posts accounted for 1.6 percent of the total. The number of job vacancies was the highest in education (1,742), public administration (1,415), and manufacturing (1,209), in Q2 2024.

50,365 persons were hired during this period.

"Compared with the second quarter last year, there has been a fall in the number of people leaving their job, including at the initiative of the employer. The number of people hired has also fallen slightly," the analyst noted.

Voolens added that 6,027 people, or 13 percent of the 48,204 people who did quit their job during Q2 2024, did so at the employer's initiative.

Labor turnover. Source: Statistics Estonia

The highest numbers of new hires was seen in wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing, and construction.

Labor flows are characterized by labor turnover (the total number of engaged employees and employees who left) which decreased by 6 percent compared with the second quarter of 2023.

"The highest numbers of employees who left work in the second quarter were seen in wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing, and education,"she pointed out.

A total of 76 percent of job vacancies were to be found in Harju County, the most populous region of the country, and most of them were in the City of Tallinn (67 percent) and 9 percent elsewhere in Harju County. These were followed by Tartu and Ida-Viru counties.

 Statistics Estonia used data from the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA) in compiling the above report, which it did on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

 Statistics Estonia defines the number job vacancies as the quarterly average calculated based on three months' data, as at the end of each month, and the rate of job vacancies as the share of job vacancies from among the total number of jobs.

More detailed information is here and here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

