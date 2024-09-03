Statistics: People in Estonia getting married at later and later ages

In 1993, between 60-70 percent of people getting married in Estonia were under 30 years old. Three decades later, in 2023, just 24 percent of men and 34 percent of women were under 30 when they got married, Statistics Estonia said Tuesday.

"The share of 30- to 44-year-olds among all newly married people has nearly doubled in the last 30 years," Statistics Estonia analyst Henry Lass said according to a press release.

In 1993, this age range accounted for 24 percent of men and 20 percent of women getting married; by 2023, he noted, these figures had jumped to 51 and 46 percent, respectively.

Men marrying at later age than women

Across various age groups, the numbers revealed that over the past 30 years, getting married has also become increasingly popular among those aged 45-59 as well.

"Only 10 percent of newly married men in 1993 were aged 45-59," the analyst said. "The share of men getting married at this age fluctuated between 9-12 percent until 2013, but rose to 17 percent by 2023."

The same trend can be seen among women. "From 1993 to 2013, the share of women aged 45-59 among all newlyweds remained below 10 percent, but went up to 14 percent by 2023," Lass noted. Even so, women in this age group are noticeably somewhat less likely to get married than men.

Newly married people in Estonia by age, gender and age group in 1993, 2003, 2013 and 2023. Source: Statistics Estonia

Plenty of folks aged 60 and up have gotten married in Estonia as well. The difference between men and women in this age group, however, is pronounced.

In 1993, a total of 341 men aged 60 or over got married – compared to 228 women in the same age range. This difference remained similar in 2023, with a total of 282 men and 178 women getting married aged 60 or over.

Third of newlyweds previously married

Data for 2023 reveals that men getting remarried averaged 45.2 years in age, while remarrying women averaged 41.5 years. Some 30 percent of those getting married have been married at least once before.

"However, the percentage of remarried people has not changed significantly over time – rather, there has been a slight decline," the analyst highlighted.

In 1993, remarrying women accounted for 32.4 percent of all women getting married and remarrying men 32.6 percent of all men getting married; in 2023, these figures had dropped to 30.8 percent and 29.4 percent, respectively.

Click here to explore more about the ages of Estonian residents getting married.

According to preliminary data, the most popular dates for marriage in 2024 thus far have been August 8 with 125 marriage registrations, April 24 with 95 marriage registrations and July 24 with 90 marriage registrations.

