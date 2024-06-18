Statistics: More than 10 percent fewer marriages in Estonia in 2023

News
Wedding dress boutique (photo is illustrative).
Wedding dress boutique (photo is illustrative). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

According to data published by Statistics Estonia, in 2023, 6,504 couples married in Estonia – 696 fewer than in 2022, a fall of more than 10 percent. The average age for a person when marrying for the first time was 33.7 years for men and 31.4 years for women.

In 2023, 6,504 couples married in Estonia, which was 696 fewer than in 2022. The average age for a person when marrying for the first time was 33.7 years for men and 31.4 years for women.

The data shows that the proportion of people under the age of 30, who are getting married is decreasing. In 1993, 60 percent of newlyweds in Estonia were under 30, whereas in 2023, this was only the case for one in four men (24 percent) and one in three women (34.5 percent) who got married.

According to Statistics Estonia,, 41 percent of all marriages involving Estonian residents last year took place during the summer months. The day on which the highest number of marriages was registered in Estonia last year, was Friday, July 7., when 104 couples got married.

In 1993, only 16 percent of couples already had a child together at the time of their marriage, while in 2023 30 percent of couples have at least one child together prior to tying the knot.

Estonian women (521) were somewhat more likely to marry a partner of another ethnic nationality than Estonian men were (461). In 70 percent of marriages (4,563), one of the spouses was of Estonian ethnic nationality.

Last year, 11 percent of all marriages involving Estonians (726 in total) took place abroad. In half of the marriages registered abroad, at least one of the partners was a citizen of Estonia. The number of marriages between Estonian citizens abroad in 2023 was 41.

According to Statistics Estonia, ethnic Estonians most commonly married other Estonians (3,401 marriages). In 1,949 of the marriages which took place in 2023, at least one partner was of Russian ethnic nationality. In 465 couples, one partner was Ukrainian.

Since January 1, 2024, same-sex couples have been legally able to marry in Estonia. According to preliminary data, a total of 93 same-sex marriages were registered in the first five months of the year, 64 of which were female same-sex marriages and 29 were male same-sex marriages.

Divorces and remarriages

In 2023, 2,648 marriages ended in divorce, with the number of divorces in Estonia remaining below 3,000 for the fifth consecutive year.

According to the data from Statistics Estonia,, one in three people who married had already been married before. Just over half of those who remarried wed a partner for whom it was not their first marriage either. The average age for a man to remarry was 45.2 years, while the average age for a woman to remarry was 41.5 years.

Of the couples who divorced in 2023, 56 percent have minor children together while 89 couple had been married for less than a year. The average mean length of a marriage that ended in divorce in 2023 was 11 years and 11 months, while the median was 8 years. The mean was skewed affected by some extremely long marriages, which ended in divorce in 2023, with seven couples who had been married for 50 years or more getting divorced in 2023.

In 2013, 5,630 marriages were registered in Estonian. By the end of 2023, around a quarter of these (1,395) had ended in divorce.

More information is available here, here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:23

Kantar Emor: Kalev and Youtube are Estonians' favorite brands

19:10

University professor found guilty of espionage against Estonian state

18:39

Estonian teacher influencers: We want to promote teaching as a profession

18:08

Justice chancellor: PPA cannot issue digital IDs only at Selver stores

17:51

Coalition still not fully on board with borrowing money to buy ammunition

17:32

Tallinn's Kadaka puiestee to close during viaduct reconstruction

16:36

Kene Vernik: Daily routines of Estonian schools and kindergartens must change

16:00

Kristina Kallas to run for Eesti 200 party chair role

15:55

Community festival to mark World Refugee Day in Tallinn on Thursday

15:25

Gallery: 17th Sõru Jazz festival takes place in Hiiumaa

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19:10

University professor found guilty of espionage against Estonian state

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

17.06

Animal behavior expert: Puppy yoga can traumatize dogs for life

17.06

State secretary: Kallas not obligated to resign if designated EC candidate

09:30

Every tenth Estonian suffering from gambling addiction

17.06

Inflow of cheap Chinese goods hurting Estonian traders' competitiveness

16.06

EKRE chair: We need to halve Ukraine aid, send immigrants home, cut taxes

10.06

Watch: Euro 2024 fixtures live on ERR's channels

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo