In Estonia's countryside, marriage stayed traditional as Europe modernized

In 19th‑century Western Europe, marriage became less tied to social origin and wealth, but in rural Estonia traditional patterns strengthened: people married later, chose partners within their own circles, and prioritized practical concerns over love.

Senior researchers Kersti Lust and Hannaliis Jaadla from Tallinn University studied historical population sources to examine how spouses were chosen in rural Estonia in the 19th and early 20th centuries after the abolition of serfdom. The research focused on two parishes in southern Estonia: Helme and Paistu.

They analyzed how partner choice was influenced by social background, age, and place of birth. The aim was to situate Estonia's developments within broader European trends, and the researchers compared their findings with those of other European countries. Context was also drawn from Estonian print journalism, folklore, fiction, and court records.

Scholars have previously tried to explore Estonians' emotional lives through various sources. However, according to Lust, 19th-century peasants wrote very little themselves about their feelings, meaning that earlier sources often portray partner choice either from an outside observer's perspective or in hindsight. "Our study adds a perspective on marriage choices through demographic patterns," said Lust.

The study's central conclusion is that modernization in Estonia did not lead to an opening of the marriage market in the same way as in Western and Northern Europe. While marriages elsewhere became more socially flexible and less dependent on origin, Estonia's rural society saw a strengthening of the traditional European marriage pattern. This meant later marriages and an increasing number of men and women who never married at all.

Although it was already known that the age at marriage rose and the share of unmarried people increased, the study newly clarified how much age gaps between spouses grew and how behavior patterns diverged between farm family members and servants.

To map these changes, the researchers used individual-level data on people's life courses, backgrounds, and parents. "Between 1834 and 1915, the average age at first marriage for farm sons in our study area rose by as much as eight years — from 23 to 31. For farm daughters, the increase was somewhat smaller but still significant — from 20 to 25. Among hired laborers and servants, who made up the majority of the rural population, the change was more modest: about four years for men and two to three years for women," Lust explained.

Even more striking is that, while in Protestant Northern and Western Europe the average spousal age gap among rural populations in the late 19th and early 20th centuries usually remained within two to three years, in Estonia it was considerably larger — especially among farm families. This is a significant indicator, as academic literature associates large age gaps with gender inequality and more instrumental considerations in partner choice.

Large age differences in first marriages were not unique to one region but characterized all of Estonia, though with variation between urban and rural areas and between southern and northern Estonia. The only clear sign of expanding marriage choices was an increase in marriages outside one's home parish. Age gaps similar to those in Western and Northern Europe became common in Estonia only during the Soviet period and persisted after independence, with the exception of the immediate post–World War II years.

Thus, Estonia's rural society differed significantly from Western Europe during modernization. Lust explained this by noting that Estonia lagged behind Western Europe both socioeconomically and culturally. Living standards rose less here, society was less urbanized, and the labor market was more limited.

"The weakening of traditional marriage patterns in Western Europe has also been linked to cultural shifts — romanticism, equality, and the ideal of love marriages. These influences reached Estonia later and with difficulty," she said.

Although the Nordic countries were also relatively unurbanized, land scarcity was not as acute there. In Estonia, achieving economic independence before marriage — especially in rural areas — was particularly difficult. This in turn encouraged later marriages and the persistence of traditional family patterns.

Pragmatic considerations dominated marriage

Although Estonian-language literature and journalism promoted romantic love and the idea of a "union of souls," pragmatic considerations largely determined partner choice in the countryside. "Traditionally, marriage was considered too important to be based solely on so-called mere love. Most Estonian peasants likely followed the Christian view that love for one's spouse was a duty, not a prerequisite for marriage," Lust explained.

Because rural life required hard physical labor, people prioritized diligence, strength, and increasingly wealth over romantic love when choosing a spouse. "A man had to be able to support his wife, as Krõõt's family in "Truth and Justice" (by A.H. Tammsaare) believed. A woman also had to be hardworking and strong, but additionally kind and gentle. Spouses were expected to support each other through all life's hardships," Lust described.

The study did not confirm any breakdown of social barriers or a triumph of romantic love in rural Estonia. "If following one's heart had become decisive, we would expect more marriages between people of similar age. Instead, developments moved in the opposite direction," Lust noted.

Wealth became increasingly important amid economic changes. A clear indicator was the striking growth in brides' dowries and daughters' inheritance shares across Estonia. Whereas earlier daughters simply received whatever was available, the size of the dowry became one of the central criteria over time.

For farm daughters, a chest of clothes, a cow, sheep, and a piglet were often no longer enough. Farm sons wanted a new farmstead or a share of their father's property — and increasingly also a good education enabling a career in the city. Moving to live at the wife's family farm was often seen as undesirable. Economically, it was not always clear whether it was more beneficial for a farm if some children remained unmarried and worked at home or if marriage alliances brought new connections and resources.

"It is therefore not surprising that people sought to marry within their own social standing. Potential partners were carefully screened based on family wealth and ownership status. It was not uncommon for a farm's first purchase payment to be made from the bride's dowry, which could be used to prevent foreclosure, pay off the husband's debts, or provide dowries for his sisters," Lust explained.

Folklore and contemporary observations support this. Lust noted that in 1909, Linda Jürmann complained that "a bride's good qualities go unnoticed by suitors — money, the dowry, is what matters!" Few fathers failed to set their daughters' dowries early. By the turn of the century, such thinking had spread even to peripheral regions of mainland Estonia. In 1907, Mihkel Martna wrote from Läänemaa that suitors' questions concerned "primarily money."

The role of parents

Since most Estonian peasants were servants or hired laborers, many young people had considerable freedom in choosing partners. Academic literature generally sees parental — especially paternal — control as significant mainly among wealthier groups. The choices of farm children, particularly heirs, were closely monitored. As farms grew wealthier, fathers' authority increased: a disobedient child could be disinherited by will.

Memoirs by some clergymen describe cases where parents fiercely opposed their children's choices, seeking to protect them from unsuitable matches. "Our study showed that when the father was present, farm children more often married within their social class, indicating paternal influence. At the same time, children of servants were more likely to marry into a higher social class when their father was alive, suggesting that a father's presence not only meant control but also improved opportunities for making a 'good match,'" Lust said.

Court records provide vivid examples. A contract from 1874 in Holstre parish documents a double marriage agreement: Jaan Pann was to marry the elder daughter of Mats Torm, and in return, Torm promised his younger daughter to Pann's 16-year-old brother. Both marriages took place — the first in 1874, the second in 1881 — with a guarantee of 1,000 rubles. "Even for a wealthy farmer, raising such a sum would have been difficult," Lust noted.

Legal disputes between fathers-in-law and sons-in-law also reveal pragmatic motives. For a poorer man, even a dowry of 79 rubles could be an attractive incentive. Combining demographic and court sources shows how grooms could effectively be "bought" with dowries. For example, Leena, the eldest daughter of the Leebiku Tamme farm, remained unmarried until her father transferred the farm into her name. She then married a suitor 15 years younger.

Lust concluded that the study confirms some earlier views while challenging others. "Estonia was a backward agrarian country where modern ideas about marriage spread slowly. One downside of redeeming farms into private ownership was that marriage became even more of a financial transaction. Daughters of wealthier families could bring considerable assets into marriage, rivaling those of farm sons. The study also raises further questions about whether women have always held a strong position in Estonian society and how social changes affected different groups," she said.

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