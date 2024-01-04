Fewer births, more marriages registered in Tartu in 2023

A couple with a bouquet of flowers in Tartu.
A couple with a bouquet of flowers in Tartu. Source: Mana Kaasik
Last year, 826 children were both in Tartu and 758 marriages were registered in the city. Overall, the population increased.

In total, 397 girls and 429 boys were registered by Tartu City Government. This is compared to 417 girls and 472 boys in 2022.

The most popular names for girls were Emily, Isabella, and Laura, and for boys Sebastian, Hugo, and Jakob.

While the number of births fell, the number of marriages rose from 729 to 758, as did the number of divorces (266 compared to 245).  However, the number of church weddings fell from 156 to 128.

8 percent of those who registered a marriage in the city were from abroad and came from 30 countries. Of these, nearly 4 percent were from Ukraine, but people from the USA, Canada, Japan, India, Nigeria, Honduras and the EU. 

Parents who registered the birth of the child came from 33 foreign countries, such as Mexico, Brazil, New Zealand, China, Ghana, and Jordan as well as the EU.

As of January 1, 2024, there are 98,270 people registered as living in Tartu, compared to 97,435 inhabitants on the same day in 2023.

Last year, 1,020 deaths were registered in the city.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

