Tallinn to offer the service of renewing marriage vows

Summer wedding at Tallinn's Õnnepalee.
Summer wedding at Tallinn's Õnnepalee. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Responding to residents' wishes, Tallinn will offer married couples the opportunity to renew their wedding vows at the so-called Õnnepalee (Happiness Palace) starting next year.

"Since we are a family-friendly city, starting next year it will be possible to renew your wedding vows and promises at the Tallinn Vital Statistics Department. This idea was inspired by requests from Tallinn residents. I encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity and remember the importance of family," Tallinn Deputy Mayor Karl-Sander Kase (Isamaa) said during a press conference.

The Tallinn Vital Statistics Department offers ceremonial services outside its premises in Tallinn for €407, while ceremonies held outside Harju County cost €712.

Ceremonies within Harju County are priced at €509.

A formal ceremony at the Õnnepalee (Happiness Palace) on Wednesdays and Thursdays costs €61.

On Saturdays, the ceremonial service costs €255, and on Fridays, it is €204.

Editor: Mari Peegel, Marcus Turovski

Tallinn to offer the service of renewing marriage vows

