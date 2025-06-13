More divorces, fewer marriages registered in Estonia in 2024

Last year, a total of 6,361 marriages and 2,893 divorces were registered in Estonia — a 2 percent drop in marriages and a more than 9 percent increase in divorces, according to figures from Statistics Estonia.

In 2024, 143 fewer marriages and 245 more divorces were registered in Estonia than in the year before.

The average age at first marriage remained in line with previous trends, with men marrying for the first time averaging 32 years old and women 30.

Roughly one in four people getting married last year had been married before.

Marriage equality entered into effect in Estonia on January 1, 2024. Over the course of last year, 207 same-sex marriages were registered, while four same-sex couples divorced.

The most popular day to get married last year was Friday, August 8, when 126 couples across the country tied the knot. Other popular dates for getting legally married included April 24 (90), July 24 (89), August 24 (76) and May 24 (63).

The average duration of marriages ending in divorce in 2024 was 11 years. This average was influenced by a few very long marriages, lasting 50 years or more — six of which ended in divorce last year.

Even so, marriages lasting less than ten years accounted for 53 percent of all divorces last year. In all, 97 marriages lasting less than a year ended in divorce in 2024, accounting for around 3 percent of all divorces.

Ten years ago, in 2014, a total of 6,220 marriages were registered in Estonia. By the end of that year, roughly one-fourth of those — 1,421 — had ended in divorce.

Overall, the annual number of divorces in Estonia has remained below 3,000 since 2019.

Currently, the state fee for marriage in Estonia is €70; the state fee for divorce is €90.

