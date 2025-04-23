X!

Estonia's population declines for first time in 9 years

News
Children in a kindergarten in Estonia. Photo is illustrative.
Children in a kindergarten in Estonia. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

As of January 1, 2025, Estonia's population had declined by nearly 5,000 on year to 1,369,995, according to revised figures released by Statistics Estonia on Wednesday. The last time the country's population saw an annual decrease was in 2016.

Last year, a total of 9,690 births and 15,756 deaths were recorded in Estonia, according to a press release.

Terje Trasberg, population and education statistics team lead at Statistics Estonia, said that 18,634 people immigrated to and 17,260 people emigrated from Estonia last year.

"Last year, natural increase was negative at -5,053 people, while net migration was positive at 13,856 people," Trasberg noted. "As the negative natural increase deepened compared with previous years, the positive net migration could no longer compensate for it. Therefore, the population fell by nearly 5,000 people last year."

Births drop below 10,000

Last year, and for the first time in the history of Estonia's population statistics, which dates back to 1919, the number of births registered fell below 10,000. Compared with 10,949 in 2023, births were down by 11.5 percent.

"The average age of women giving birth continues to rise," Trasberg noted. "Compared with ten years ago, the age of first-time mothers has increased by more than two years, and now stands at 28.9 years. This is one year lower than the EU average."

Just under 15,800 deaths were recorded in 2024, similarly to both 2023 and the pre-pandemic period.

"Unfortunately, the three-year decline in the number of births continued in 2024, and deepened further last year, leading to a new negative birth rate record," the team lead explained. She added that Estonia's low birth rate is still driven by uncertainty about the future and turbulent times in society.

Immigration down, emigration up

Last year, 18,634 people migrated to Estonia, while 17,260 people left. Net migration stood at 1,374, the lowest figure seen since 2016.

"The number of immigrants is comparable to that of the period before the war in Ukraine and before the COVID-19 pandemic, while the number of emigrants, affected among other things by the emigration of Ukrainians, is the highest in the last decade," Trasberg said.

She added that emigration in 2024 exceeded the past decade's average by 5,000 people.

Last year, 5,218 Estonian citizens arrived in the country and 6,472 left, i.e. there were 1,254 fewer arrivals than departures. Meanwhile, 7,013 Ukrainian citizens arrived in Estonia — down from 33,217 in 2022 and 13,082 in 2023 — while 3,829 left the country.

"Compared with a year earlier, there were half as many Ukrainian citizens arriving in Estonia in 2024, and nearly five times fewer than in 2022," the analyst explained, adding that the emigration of Ukrainian citizens also increased.

"The immigration of Russian citizens fell markedly last year," she continued. "Their net migration was negative again after two decades, i.e. there were almost twice as many Russian citizens leaving Estonia as there were arriving."

Number of ethnic Estonians up

As of January 1, 82 percent of Estonia's population — or 1,123,000 people — is of Estonian citizenship, 6 percent of Russian citizenship, 5 percent of Ukrainian citizenship, 4 percent is stateless and 3 percent citizens of some other country.

The number of people of Estonian ethnic nationality increased by almost 3,000 last year, and totaling 935,000, ethnic Estonians account for 68 percent of the country's total population.

The number of ethnic Russians, meanwhile, fell by more than 10,000.

Estonian is spoken as a native language by 65 percent of the population, or around 893,000 people. Among Estonian citizens, 83 percent consider themselves ethnic Estonians, while 79 percent speak Estonian as a native language.

Ukrainian refugees not fully reflected in data

The migration data published by Statistics Estonia on Wednesday reflects people who have settled permanently in Estonia, i.e. immigrated, or lived permanently in Estonia prior to emigration. The number of emigrants does not include war refugees who were in transit through Estonia.

People who have been granted temporary protection were only included in the preliminary population figure if they had settled permanently in Estonia.

In addition to the preliminary population number published in January, the revised population figure published by Statistics Estonia takes into account unregistered migration.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:51

New Estonian National Museum director Laura Kipper to focus on modernization

17:23

Riigikogu rejects opposition's VAT on food reduction proposals

16:56

Curlers Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill continue to top world rankings

16:27

Environmental inspectors gain access to special equipment to deal with violators

16:02

Tallinn ruling coalition awards city's highest honor to major political donor

15:31

Flora rise to second place in football league, Tammeka manage a win

15:24

EDF Headquarters chief: Russia has gained a lot of courage from US negotiations

15:18

Reader's question: Are soil and a bare backside a substitute for a thermometer?

14:43

New schoolyard norms force experts to speak up in Estonia

14:26

LHV Pank profits fall 28 percent on year to Q1 2025

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

22.04

Estonia testing all 120 emergency sirens nationwide for first time ever

11:03

Estonia's population declines for first time in 9 years

22.04

New project aims to attract non-Estonian speaking women to work

22.04

US agrees to fund €1.2 million street reconstruction work around new embassy

22.04

Tommy Cash on Eurovision: Odds are one thing, the real world another

11:06

Estonian Defense Forces to build new base in Narva

22.04

New faster trains will not service the Tallinn-Tartu link before year's end

12:41

Lux Express puts double-decker buses on Tallinn-Tartu route

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo