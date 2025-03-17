Falling birth rates will not force municipalities to close kindergartens

Local governments are not moving to close kindergartens even as the number of births drops to record lows in Estonia. Politicians believe it is important for children to have access to facilities near their homes.

Põlva municipal mayor Martti Rõigas said the number of kindergarten-aged children in the municipality has not significantly decreased since 2017, although a slight downward trend is visible. How might this trend affect the municipality's kindergarten organization?

"Perhaps what will happen is that in the future, some groups will not be opened, and the number of groups may change slightly," he told ERR.

"But as long as there are children, it [kindergarten] must continue as a nearby service. There is also the option of operating in a childcare format."

The idea that parents would have to take their child 20–30 kilometers away to kindergarten every morning is out of the question, Rõigas said.

Maila Rajamets, head of early childhood education at the Ministry of Education and Research, stressed local facilities are important and highlighted both price and distance.

She added that different areas may need to come up with solutions depending on their needs.

"If the demand is higher, the municipality must create groups; if it is lower, they must decide whether to close a group or determine what composition that group can operate with. The state does not dictate, for example, that you cannot have groups with ten children. If the municipality believes it can sustain this, then why not?" Rajamets said.

By law, a kindergarten group cannot exceed 20 children, but with a decision and approval from the advisory board, the number can be increased to 24.

Evelin Sarapuu, chair of the Estonian Kindergarten Teachers' Union (Eesti Lasteaednike Liit), said teachers and parents have long supported smaller group sizes.

"The fewer children in a group, the better and higher-quality early childhood education we can provide. And if we consider that we have transitioned to supporting inclusive education principles in all educational institutions, from kindergarten through to high school and higher education, then the smaller the number of children in a group, the better we can support all students," she said.

Sarapuu is against municipalities closing kindergartens and believes solutions should be found: "This prevents life from disappearing from these regions and allows children to attend kindergarten near their homes."

Põlva municipality, for example, has already consolidated its kindergartens under unified management. In the future, it plans to merge some kindergartens and schools into a single building to cut costs.

"Such measures must be continuously implemented to ensure the continued provision of quality early childhood education," promised Põlva municipal mayor Martti Rõigas.

