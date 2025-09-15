Estonia sees monthly births hold just under 800

Estonian vital statistics offices recorded 798 births in August — 32 fewer than in August 2024 — keeping monthly totals mostly moderate so far.

Exactly 399 girls and 399 boys were born in August, according to the Population Facts Department at the Ministry of the Interior.

Among them were eleven pairs of twins, including five pairs of boys, three pairs of girls and three mixed pairs.

Births by place of residence included 275 in Tallinn, 129 in Harju County, four in Hiiu County, 39 in Ida-Viru County, 19 in Jõgeva County, 15 in Järva County, ten in Lääne County, 36 in Lääne-Viru County, nine in Põlva County, 46 in Pärnu County, 22 in Rapla County, 20 in Saare County, 117 in Tartu County, 11 in Valga County, 27 in Viljandi County and 18 in Võru County. One birth was also recorded of a child without a registered Estonian residence.

So far this year, the monthly number of births has exceeded 800 only in March and July.

The most popular girls' names in August were Mia (12), Emma (10), Sofia (10), Eliise (7) and Nora (7), while the most popular boys' names were Mark (13), Gustav (9), Hans (9), Hugo (9), Oliver (9) and Johannes (7).

In August 2025, 863 marriages were registered — 76 by notaries and 67 by clergy — along with 249 divorces, down from 1,001 marriages and 239 divorces last year.

Deaths totaled 1,218 last month, slightly above the 1,216 recorded in August last year.

The Interior Ministry's Population Facts Department maintains Estonia's records of all registered civil status events.

--

