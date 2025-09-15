X!

Estonia sees monthly births hold just under 800

News
The labor and delivery unit at the old Viljandi Hospital, which is being replaced by the newly built Tervikum.
The labor and delivery unit at the old Viljandi Hospital, which is being replaced by the newly built Tervikum. Source: Arp Müller/ERR
News

Estonian vital statistics offices recorded 798 births in August — 32 fewer than in August 2024 — keeping monthly totals mostly moderate so far.

Exactly 399 girls and 399 boys were born in August, according to the Population Facts Department at the Ministry of the Interior.

Among them were eleven pairs of twins, including five pairs of boys, three pairs of girls and three mixed pairs.

Births by place of residence included 275 in Tallinn, 129 in Harju County, four in Hiiu County, 39 in Ida-Viru County, 19 in Jõgeva County, 15 in Järva County, ten in Lääne County, 36 in Lääne-Viru County, nine in Põlva County, 46 in Pärnu County, 22 in Rapla County, 20 in Saare County, 117 in Tartu County, 11 in Valga County, 27 in Viljandi County and 18 in Võru County. One birth was also recorded of a child without a registered Estonian residence.

So far this year, the monthly number of births has exceeded 800 only in March and July.

The most popular girls' names in August were Mia (12), Emma (10), Sofia (10), Eliise (7) and Nora (7), while the most popular boys' names were Mark (13), Gustav (9), Hans (9), Hugo (9), Oliver (9) and Johannes (7).

In August 2025, 863 marriages were registered — 76 by notaries and 67 by clergy — along with 249 divorces, down from 1,001 marriages and 239 divorces last year.

Deaths totaled 1,218 last month, slightly above the 1,216 recorded in August last year.  

The Interior Ministry's Population Facts Department maintains Estonia's records of all registered civil status events.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:04

Estonian expert: Ukraine's port strike further gums up Russian oil exports

16:59

Tartu plans lower speed limit and new bike lanes on busy downtown street

16:43

Former US Army Europe chief: Estonia does not need permission to defend itself

16:21

Estonian agency to spend nearly €1 million to attract foreign tech talent

15:43

Estonian observer: Charlie Kirk's Ukraine stance full of Russian propaganda

14:56

Minister in response to criticism: Do we need thought control for officials?

14:17

Expert: Dissatisfaction with the government core issue of upcoming elections

13:38

Peeter Kaldre: The beginnings of hatred

12:59

Former EDF chief: Ukrainians trying to lead normal lives despite war

12:17

Retired US general: Baltic Air Policing mission should become an air defense mission

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.09

Karamella the Saaremaa cow breaks Estonian milking record

14.09

UK Ambassador to Estonia joins Royal Air Force

14.09

Photos: Kenyan stars dominate men's and women's events at 2025 Tallinn Marathon

14.09

Estonia opens new coding academy in Ukraine's Zhytomyr

14.09

Free bus travel in Tartu during European Mobility Week

14.09

ICDS researcher: NATO mission likely to bolster Estonia's air defense

13.09

Kenyans take one-two in both men and women's Tallinn half marathon races

11.09

Tallinn launches new Estonian language learning campaign on public transport

09:25

Interior ministers reverses stance on terrorist propaganda criminality issue

12.09

EDF wants Tartu-Helsinki flights despite Eastern Estonia flight restrictions

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo