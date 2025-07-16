X!

Births fall 10 percent on-year

News
Caregiver holding a baby.
Caregiver holding a baby.
News

The number of births in the first six months of this year decreased by 455 compared with the same period last year, according to preliminary data from Statistics Estonia and the Ministry of the Interior.

A total of 4,467 children were born in the first half of this year, which is about 10 percent fewer than over the same period in 2024.

Statistics Estonia's population forecast for 2025, published last year, was more optimistic than current data suggests. At the time, more than 11,000 births were projected for this year, but based on current figures, the birth rate is unlikely to reach that number.

In June of last year, 800 births were registered in Estonia; this year, the figure was 749. Among these were eight pairs of twins: one pair of boys, three pairs of girls, and four mixed-gender pairs. There was also one set of triplets.

The highest number of births was registered in Harju County, where 1,991 children were born. The fewest births were registered in Hiiu County, with 15 children born.

The number of births in Estonia has been declining for some time. In 2022, the birth rate dropped by 12.7 percent compared with the previous year; in 2023, it fell by 7.5 percent. In 2024, a total of 9,646 children were born in Estonia, with 4,922 born in the first half of the year.

Alis Tammur, an adviser at the Ministry of Social Affairs, wrote in an ERR article at the beginning of last year that Estonia is facing a historically low birth rate. Preliminary data for this year show that the trend is continuing.

The number of deaths in the first half of this year has decreased compared with last year. In the first half of 2024, 7,975 people died; this year, that number was 129 fewer.

The number of marriages registered has decreased compared with the first half of last year. In the first half of 2025, 2,285 marriages were registered, of which 41 were performed by notaries and 42 by clergy. The most popular months for getting married were May and June, with 667

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

watch live

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:15

Estonian FSA chief: Banking confidentiality legislation needs reviewing

13:38

UK daily on Richard Teder, the 'accidental' Estonian golfer now in the British Open

13:03

HeadRead 2025: In conversation with French philosopher Emanuele Coccia

12:35

Expert: Trump feels he has been fooled by Russia

12:00

Researcher: IShowSpeed's €30,000 visit was cheap advertising for Estonia

11:37

Births fall 10 percent on-year

11:01

Dead calm causes cancellation of Muhu Väin regatta stage

10:17

Abundance of mushrooms in Estonia's forests this summer

09:37

Former Tallinn architect: Road users need to show more empathy to each other

08:58

Ministry officials deny claims enforcement register grants free access to banking details

be prepared!

Most Read articles

15.07

YouTuber IShowSpeed's Tallinn trip cost Visit Estonia €30,000

14.07

Tallinn-Vilnius train connection exceeds expectations

15.07

Gallery: YouTuber IShowSpeed meets prime minister during Estonia livestream Updated

14.07

Estonia to test pocket siren technology in Tallinn, Pärnu and Rakvere on Wednesday

15.07

Statistical error skews Estonia's price and economic growth

15.07

72 percent of teachers fail B2 exam as transition to Estonian-language education continues

15.07

Archeologists discover nearly 80 skeletons in central Tartu

10.07

'You ruined my life' says Russian citizen expelled from Estonia as security threat

10.07

International Civil Aviation Organization tells Russia to stop GNSS interference

15.07

PPA uncover two case of human trafficking during June operation in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo