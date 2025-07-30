X!

GDP flash estimate: Estonia's economy grew by 0.5 percent in Q2 2025

Nuts for sale in Tallinn's Old Town.
Nuts for sale in Tallinn's Old Town. Source: Anna Urackchina/ERR
Estonia's gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 0.5 percent on year to with the second quarter of 2025 (Q2 2025), state agency Statistics Estonia reported in a flash estimate, indicating a modest improvement in the economy.

Robert Müürsepp, team lead of national accounts at Statistics Estonia, said: "Compared with the first quarter of 2025, the seasonally and working-day adjusted GDP was up by 0.5 percent," adding that it is too early to say how the consumer price index adjustment will affect GDP calculations. "It is highly unlikely that it will have a significant impact," he noted.

GDP flash estimate. Source: Statistics Estonia

Although the official GDP figure is due to be released on August 29, current data can help assess the overall economic situation, Statistics Estonia says, including with trade, transport, manufacturing, tax, energy production, and price data. These are all used to model the Estonian economy, a modeling which links seasonal trends and economic indicators to give an economic overview.

The flash estimate presupposes that economic trends and structures will remain stable; however, while initial data used in the models might not cover various major transactions which exert a major impact on the overall indicators, thanks to the relatively small size of Estonia's economy, the agency added.

The GDP flash estimate is prepared using statistical models, meaning it is not methodologically comparable to the official GDP figure, which takes into account all economic transactions.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

