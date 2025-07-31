X!

Retail volume up 5% on year but food sales continue to fall

News
Grocery store.
Grocery store. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

According to Statistics Estonia, retail trade revenue totaled €928 million in June 2025. Compared with the same month last year, sales volume increased by 5 percent. However, people continue to buy less food than before.

According to Johanna Linda Pihlak, an analyst at Statistics Estonia, the increase in retail trade volume in June was driven by stores selling industrial goods and gas station operators, where sales volumes rose by 12 percent year over year in both categories.

"In contrast, the sales volume of grocery stores continued to decline, falling by 4 percent compared with June of last year," Pihlak added.

Among industrial goods, the largest increase — 22 percent — was recorded in other specialized stores, which mainly sell computers and related accessories, books, sporting goods, games, toys and similar products. Additionally, sales volumes grew by 13 percent in secondhand stores and in outlets operating outside traditional shops, such as kiosks, markets and direct sales, as well as in stores selling goods via mail order or online.

Sales volumes rose by 10 percent in stores selling household goods, appliances, hardware and construction materials; by 8 percent in pharmacies and cosmetics stores and by 3 percent in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear. Department stores, on the other hand, saw a 2 percent decline in sales volume.

Compared with May, retail trade revenue in June remained at the same level.

In the first six months of this year, the retail trade volume increased by 4 percent compared with the same period last year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:04

Navy diver: No shortage of adrenaline in a mine diver's work

14:33

Estonia to cap renewable energy fee for major consumers

14:21

Prime minister: Prices are high because Estonia has too much retail space

14:02

Ott Tänak fourth in the Rally Finland initial shakedown

13:19

Eesti Energia's half-year profit drops by €70 million

12:51

Two die in Tallinn-Tartu highway accident Thursday morning

12:33

Damage from Russia's GPS jamming amounts to over €500,000, Estonia says

12:12

Lääne County archaeological dig sheds new light on Estonian hill forts

11:56

Retail volume up 5% on year but food sales continue to fall

11:11

Minister: Some Health Insurance Fund costs not easily tracked

be prepared!

Most Read articles

29.07

Europe does away with 100 ml liquids limit on flights

28.07

29 people injured in Lux Express bus crash

30.07

Estonian bus operator apologizes after crash leaves 29 people injured

29.07

AC/DC concert a boon for Estonian tourism sector

30.07

Estonia to spend over €10 billion on defense between 2026-2029

29.07

Tallinn's newly completed Pollinator Highway fenced off

30.07

Estonian Cell pulp mill to halt production for two months Updated

08:16

Discounts shrinking on near-expiry date food at Estonian supermarkets

29.07

Michelin-recognized Lahepere Villa restaurant to close in August

12:33

Damage from Russia's GPS jamming amounts to over €500,000, Estonia says

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo