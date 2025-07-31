Retail volume up 5% on year but food sales continue to fall

According to Statistics Estonia, retail trade revenue totaled €928 million in June 2025. Compared with the same month last year, sales volume increased by 5 percent. However, people continue to buy less food than before.

According to Johanna Linda Pihlak, an analyst at Statistics Estonia, the increase in retail trade volume in June was driven by stores selling industrial goods and gas station operators, where sales volumes rose by 12 percent year over year in both categories.

"In contrast, the sales volume of grocery stores continued to decline, falling by 4 percent compared with June of last year," Pihlak added.

Among industrial goods, the largest increase — 22 percent — was recorded in other specialized stores, which mainly sell computers and related accessories, books, sporting goods, games, toys and similar products. Additionally, sales volumes grew by 13 percent in secondhand stores and in outlets operating outside traditional shops, such as kiosks, markets and direct sales, as well as in stores selling goods via mail order or online.

Sales volumes rose by 10 percent in stores selling household goods, appliances, hardware and construction materials; by 8 percent in pharmacies and cosmetics stores and by 3 percent in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear. Department stores, on the other hand, saw a 2 percent decline in sales volume.

Compared with May, retail trade revenue in June remained at the same level.

In the first six months of this year, the retail trade volume increased by 4 percent compared with the same period last year.

