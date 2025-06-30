X!

Retail trade volume up 2% in May on year

News
Rocca al Mare shopping center in Tallinn.
Rocca al Mare shopping center in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The retail trade turnover of Estonian companies totaled €924 million in May. Compared to the same month last year, sales volume increased by 2 percent, Statistics Estonia reported.

In May, the sales volume of companies engaged in motor fuel retail increased by 13 percent compared to the same month last year, while stores selling manufactured goods saw a 5 percent rise.

According to Johanna Linda Pihlak, analyst at Statistics Estonia, the decline in the sales volume of grocery stores accelerated in May, falling 5 percent year over year.

"The ongoing rise in food prices continued to contribute to the decline in May," Pihlak said. "The last time the sales volume of grocery stores increased in annual comparison was in March 2024, or 14 months ago."

Among manufactured goods, the largest growth — 27 percent — occurred in other specialized stores, which primarily sell computers and related accessories, books, sporting goods, games, toys and similar products.

Sales volume also increased by 8 percent in secondhand stores and in outlets outside traditional retail locations — such as kiosks, markets and direct sales — and by 6 percent in pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics.

However, sales volume fell by 8 percent in other non-specialized stores dominated by manufactured goods (such as department stores) and by 7 percent in textile, clothing and footwear stores.

Sales volume also declined by 5 percent in stores selling goods by mail or online and by 3 percent in stores selling household goods, appliances, hardware and building materials.

Compared to April, the retail sales volume of businesses rose by 3 percent in May. However, seasonally and calendar-adjusted data show a 2 percent decrease from the previous month.

Over the first five months of the year, the retail sales volume of businesses increased by 3 percent compared to the same period last year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

song festival july 3-6

watch live on err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:55

Supreme Court sees no unconstitutional aspects in so-called Robin Hood law

12:54

US company Regional One to buy Nordica aircraft

12:20

Swedbank ATMs to first spit out user's card and then cash

11:46

Retail trade volume up 2% in May on year

11:07

Prosecution takes Mailis Reps criminal case to Supreme Court

10:39

Municipalities allowed to require developers fund new kindergarten places

10:29

Expert: Reform will struggle to reverse course

09:58

Estonia ships majority of recyclable paper waste to other countries

09:17

Center head: Party willing to negotiate with Reform

09:11

Paper: Former deputy mayor urges Reform to work with Center in Tallinn Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

28.06

Meteorologist: Volatile weather could haunt Estonia for most of the summer

29.06

Party leader: Reform has gone over to the dark side in Tallinn

29.06

Gallery: Dance Festival participants arrive in Tallinn

27.06

Newcomer Estonian restaurant lands Michelin nod six months after opening

29.06

Daily average electricity price negative in Estonia on Sunday

25.06

Russian aircraft violates Estonian airspace

09:11

Paper: Former deputy mayor urges Reform to work with Center in Tallinn Updated

28.06

Route modernization boosts Tallinn's public transport passenger numbers

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo