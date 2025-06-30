Retail trade volume up 2% in May on year

The retail trade turnover of Estonian companies totaled €924 million in May. Compared to the same month last year, sales volume increased by 2 percent, Statistics Estonia reported.

In May, the sales volume of companies engaged in motor fuel retail increased by 13 percent compared to the same month last year, while stores selling manufactured goods saw a 5 percent rise.

According to Johanna Linda Pihlak, analyst at Statistics Estonia, the decline in the sales volume of grocery stores accelerated in May, falling 5 percent year over year.

"The ongoing rise in food prices continued to contribute to the decline in May," Pihlak said. "The last time the sales volume of grocery stores increased in annual comparison was in March 2024, or 14 months ago."

Among manufactured goods, the largest growth — 27 percent — occurred in other specialized stores, which primarily sell computers and related accessories, books, sporting goods, games, toys and similar products.

Sales volume also increased by 8 percent in secondhand stores and in outlets outside traditional retail locations — such as kiosks, markets and direct sales — and by 6 percent in pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics.

However, sales volume fell by 8 percent in other non-specialized stores dominated by manufactured goods (such as department stores) and by 7 percent in textile, clothing and footwear stores.

Sales volume also declined by 5 percent in stores selling goods by mail or online and by 3 percent in stores selling household goods, appliances, hardware and building materials.

Compared to April, the retail sales volume of businesses rose by 3 percent in May. However, seasonally and calendar-adjusted data show a 2 percent decrease from the previous month.

Over the first five months of the year, the retail sales volume of businesses increased by 3 percent compared to the same period last year.

