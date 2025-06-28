Large retail chains' profits and turnover fell last year

Several major retail chains saw a drop in both revenue and profit in 2024, according to their annual reports, which have been attributed to low consumer purchasing power and the unstable economic situation.

Sales of food fell for the second year in a row last year, newly released data from Statistics Estonia shows. The five largest supermarket chains by revenue were Coop, Selver, Maxima, Rimi, and Grossi Toidukaubad.

According to Coop Estonia's own data, its market share last year was 23 percent and stores at 319 locations. Coop Estonia consists of 18 regional consumer cooperatives and a central union that coordinates their cooperation.

Last year, the company's net retail revenue was €856.1 million, which was €6.6 million – or nearly 1 percent – smaller than the year before. Operating profit was €13.7 million, down from €24.8 million in 2023.

Coop Estonia's central union group employed an average of 712 people, with total labor costs amounting to €22.4 million.

At the end of 2024, Selver described the past year as challenging across all retail segments.

"Price growth slowed, but consumers' purchasing power remained low, and the ongoing economic downturn kept consumer confidence subdued. Consumption is characterized by postponing purchases of non-essential products and a significantly stronger preference for lower-priced, promotional items," the company said in its annual report.

Selver's sales revenue last year was €620.8 million, down 1.1 percent from the previous year. The company's revenue grew more slowly than the market segment as a whole. Several stores were also under renovation, while two shut in 2023 and two opened.

Last year's net profit was €13 million, more than €4 million less than the year before.

"Profit in 2024 will be affected primarily by reduced goods sales and a decline in gross profit from product sales, driven by pricing strategies and an increased share of promotional items in the shopping basket," Selver said.

Labor costs remained at the same level as the previous year, slightly over €55 million, thanks to more efficient work processes. Selver employed an average of 2,906 people.

Selver estimates its market share at 16.6 percent, placing it second in Estonia.

At the end of 2024, Rimi Eesti Food operated 84 stores, including 17 hypermarkets and 26 supermarkets. Three new stores were opened and one was closed.

Their total revenue last year was €483 million, representing a 2.5 percent increase from 2023, when revenue was €471 million. However, annual profit fell from €10 million to €8 million.

"The negative impact of cost inflation and rising wage levels was mitigated by optimizing internal processes, improving cost-efficiency, and adopting digital tools," said Rimi Eesti board member Kristel Mets in its report.

The company noted that seasonal fluctuations are characteristic of retail, with first-quarter revenue being 3.4 percent below average and fourth-quarter revenue 3.8 percent above average.

Rimi's sales grew in 2024, but pressure on input costs and customer price sensitivity persisted. The company employed an average of 2,588 people, with labor costs totaling €40.9 million.

The company estimates its market share at 13 percent.

At the end of last year, the Prisma Peremarket chain included 13 stores and an online store. Its revenue was €205.9 million, down nearly €14 million, or more than 6 percent, from the previous year. Sales dropped for both food and consumer goods.

The chain posted a €3.5 million loss, though this was smaller than the almost €7 million loss reported in 2023.

In its annual report, Prisma cited the ongoing impact of the war in Ukraine, noting that consumer confidence remains low, energy prices are high, and the economic environment is unstable.

Prisma had an average of 657 employees, with labor costs totaling €15 million.

Neither Maxima nor Grossi's parent company OG Elektra has submitted their annual reports yet. Lidl's deadline for submitting its financial report is the end of August.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!