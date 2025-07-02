June in stores: Meat, cabbage and cucumber prices grow

In June, the prices of both beef and broiler meat rose, along with sour cream, butter and milk. Cucumbers and cabbage also saw price increases. Sugar, on the other hand, costs 18 percent less than it did a year ago.

Price data from the Estonian Institute of Economic Research for June shows that several meat products have become more expensive over the past year. For instance, a kilogram of imported broiler cost €3.89 a year ago but has now risen by 19 percent to €4.64. The price of locally produced broiler has also gone up, from €4.15 last June to €4.75 — an increase of 15 percent.

Boneless beef also saw a price hike, from €17.26 per kilogram in June 2024 to €19.44 this year.

In contrast, the annual price increases for boneless pork and pork ribs were more modest, at 3 and 2 percent respectively.

There were a few price drops as well. Pork loin cost €8.71 per kilogram a year ago and is now 3 percent cheaper at €8.46. The price of smoked pork loin also fell by 3 percent, to €11.86.

Boiled sausage is now ten cents cheaper than a year ago at €6.44 per kilogram, while frankfurters dropped by two cents, a decrease of 0.3 percent.

Comparing prices between May and June of this year, homemade ground meat and smoked pork loin rose by nearly 2 percent in a month. Boneless beef and local broiler went up nearly 4 percent. Imported broiler jumped 15 percent in one month, while prices for other meat products fluctuated only slightly.

Fish prices, which tend to vary more month to month, showed significant annual changes. The price of salmon and salmon fillets dropped by 26 and 29 percent, respectively. In June, salmon cost €10.53 per kilogram and salmon fillet €17.22. However, chilled Baltic herring rose in price by 14 percent to €5.05 and trout increased 5 percent to €11.01 per kilogram.

On the market, chilled trout actually fell 14 percent in price to €12.10.

Chilled salmon fillets on the market dropped 16 percent to €21.37 in June, while chilled salmon increased 5 percent to €14.10. Chilled Baltic herring cost €2.76 per kilogram, 7 percent more than a year earlier.

Among dairy products, 20-percent sour cream saw the highest annual price increase, rising more than 25 percent — from €3.16 to €3.97.

Small-pack butter also rose sharply, costing 16 percent more than a year ago. A kilogram of butter was priced at an average of €12.70 last year and now costs €14.76.

Coffee cream rose by 11 percent to €2.76 and cottage cheese increased by 5 percent to €5.96.

Milk prices also rose by an average of 3 percent, with the largest hike affecting milk in Tetra Pak cartons, which increased by 5 percent. Milk sold in plastic bags rose by 1.5 percent, from €0.67 to €0.68 per liter. Kefir went up nearly 4 percent, from €1.13 to €1.17 per liter.

From May to June, the prices of most dairy products remained relatively stable. The most noticeable increase was for Tetra Pak milk, which rose by just over 2 percent.

Egg prices fluctuated less. A carton of large eggs cost €2.87 last June and €2.90 this year. Medium-sized local eggs dropped in price by 5 percent, from €2.54 to €2.41.

Meanwhile, imported eggs became more expensive: a carton of ten large eggs rose by 15 percent to €2.95 and medium-sized imported eggs went up 22 percent to €2.27.

Vegetable prices also shifted sharply. The price of head cabbage rose the most, climbing 51 percent from €0.59 to an average of €0.89 per kilogram.

Local long cucumbers cost €4.31 per kilogram, up 10 percent from a year ago. Short local cucumbers rose 16 percent to €8.56 per kilogram.

Imported cucumbers, on the other hand, became cheaper: long cucumbers dropped 13 percent to €2.71 per kilogram and short cucumbers fell 16 percent to €3.64.

Tomatoes were also less expensive last month than in June of the previous year, when they cost €4.24. They now sell for €4.08 — a 4 percent decrease.

Carrots became more affordable too: loose carrots dropped 16 percent to €0.77 per kilogram and packaged carrots fell 9 percent to €2.38. The price of onions remained nearly unchanged year over year, while imported apples were 3 percent more expensive.

When comparing vegetable prices from May to June of this year, this category showed more volatility than others. For example, loose potatoes became 8 percent more expensive, head cabbage rose by 6 percent and loose carrots saw a 57 percent jump.

At the same time, local cucumbers dropped in price by 17 percent within a month and imported cucumbers fell by more than 20 percent. Tomato prices dropped 16 percent, while bulb onions rose 18 percent.

Grain products have remained the most stable in year-over-year comparisons. Bread saw the highest price increase, up 5 percent from €2.80 to €2.95 per loaf.

At the same time, the price of rye bread decreased by €0.03, or 1 percent, to €2.90. Wheat flour became 2 percent, or €0.02, cheaper at €1.18 per kilogram. The price of rolled oats dropped three percent to €2.21 per kilogram.

Sugar experienced the largest fluctuation, with its price falling 18 percent in a year. Last June, a kilogram of sugar cost €1.25; this year it costs €1.03.

There was little month-to-month change in the prices of grain products and sugar.

