Inflation in Estonia 4.5 percent on year to May

The consumer price index (CPI) in Estonia rose by just 0.1 percent compared between April and May this year, and by 4.5 percent on year to May, state agency Statistics Estonia says.

Goods were 1.9 percent costlier, services 8.8 percent more expensive, than in May last year, the agency said.

Lauri Veski, team lead for consumer price statistics at Statistics Estonia, said: "Compared with May 2024, the index was affected the most by the 7.1 percent higher prices of food products".

"In transport, prices increased by 6.2 percent, mainly due to the motor vehicle tax introduced in January and price changes in passenger transport. New price lists for health services are in force from April, including an increased appointment fee for specialist medical care, which also affected the index year on year (9.9 percent). A fall was registered only in the prices of clothing and footwear (4.5 percent)," Veski added.

CPI changes. Source: Statistics Estonia

The small change between April and May 2025 was mostly influenced by price rises with restaurants and accommodation services (which went up by 2.1 percent) and with food and non-alcoholic beverages (up by 0.6 percent), Statistics Estonia said.

Conversely, the CPI was impacted by lower transport costs (which went down by 1 percent), mainly thanks to the fallen prices of fuels and lubricants (down by 2.3 percent) and passenger transport services (which fell by 2.4 percent).

Food product prices went up by 0.6 percent between April and May, with the main contributors being the higher prices of chocolate (which rose by 10.5 percent), coffee (7.7 percent higher) and milk and dairy products (up by 1.5 percent).

A fall in the prices of poultry (2.7 percent lower), bread and bakery products (which fell by 1.7 percent) and vegetables (down by 0.9 percent) exerted the opposite effect on the CPI.

Diesel fuel was 3.6 percent cheaper in May this year than in the preceding month, while gasoline also fell in price, by 1.8 percent, over the same time period.

Statistics Estonia compiled the above research on behalf of the Ministry of Finance.

More detailed information is available from Statistics Estonia's website here and here, while its CPI calculator is here.

