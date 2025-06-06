X!

Inflation in Estonia 4.5 percent on year to May

News
The dairy aisle at a Prisma supermarket in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative.
The dairy aisle at a Prisma supermarket in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The consumer price index (CPI) in Estonia rose by just 0.1 percent compared between April and May this year, and by 4.5 percent on year to May, state agency Statistics Estonia says.

Goods were 1.9 percent costlier, services 8.8 percent more expensive, than in May last year, the agency said.

Lauri Veski, team lead for consumer price statistics at Statistics Estonia, said: "Compared with May 2024, the index was affected the most by the 7.1 percent higher prices of food products".

"In transport, prices increased by 6.2 percent, mainly due to the motor vehicle tax introduced in January and price changes in passenger transport. New price lists for health services are in force from April, including an increased appointment fee for specialist medical care, which also affected the index year on year (9.9 percent). A fall was registered only in the prices of clothing and footwear (4.5 percent)," Veski added.

CPI changes. Source: Statistics Estonia

The small change between April and May 2025 was mostly influenced by price rises with restaurants and accommodation services (which went up by 2.1 percent) and with food and non-alcoholic beverages (up by 0.6 percent), Statistics Estonia said.

Conversely, the CPI was impacted by lower transport costs (which went down by 1 percent), mainly thanks to the fallen prices of fuels and lubricants (down by 2.3 percent) and passenger transport services (which fell by 2.4 percent).

Food product prices went up by 0.6 percent between April and May, with the main contributors being the higher prices of chocolate (which rose by 10.5 percent), coffee (7.7 percent higher) and milk and dairy products (up by 1.5 percent).

A fall in the prices of poultry (2.7 percent lower), bread and bakery products (which fell by 1.7 percent) and vegetables (down by 0.9 percent) exerted the opposite effect on the CPI.

Diesel fuel was 3.6 percent cheaper in May this year than in the preceding month, while gasoline also fell in price, by 1.8 percent, over the same time period.

Statistics Estonia compiled the above research on behalf of the Ministry of Finance.

More detailed information is available from Statistics Estonia's website here and here, while its CPI calculator is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:50

First car tax deadline fast approaching

12:48

50th anniversary of Estonian chess legend Paul Keres' passing marked

11:35

Lihtsad uudised 6. juunil

11:04

Former Russian Theater board chair opposed to name change

10:12

Police chief: PPA has not broken the law with its camera data use

09:52

Tartu battling with shortage of high school spots, state of little help so far

09:21

Estonia plans to start taxing paid streaming platforms following EU directive

08:44

Henri Drell's Tenerife reach Spain's basketball semifinals

08:39

Inflation in Estonia 4.5 percent on year to May

08:14

Health Board declares Tartu area villages tap water safe to drink

be prepared!

Most Read articles

04.06

Estonia to house up to 600 Swedish criminals under new prison lease agreement

05.06

Estonia expels Russian citizen to 'prevent and obstruct security threats'

05.06

Majority of schools in Estonia employ insufficiently qualified teachers

05.06

Italy to deploy SAMP/T air defense system to Estonia

05.06

Riigikogu weighing up simplification of 'confusing' public holidays system

05.06

Tartu Prison needs several hundred more staff to house Swedish prisoners

05.06

Tallinn's historic Krulli Quarter undergoing major redevelopment

05.06

Estonia and five NATO allies planning joint CV90 IFV procurement

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo