X!

Statistics Estonia: Manufacturing growth becoming 'broad-based'

News
Prime Minister Kristen Michal visting a production line at a factory belonging to Saarioinen Eesti OÜ.
Prime Minister Kristen Michal visting a production line at a factory belonging to Saarioinen Eesti OÜ. Source: Jürgen Randma/riigikantselei
News

Estonia's manufacturing growth has become "broad-based" and this is reflected in an increase in the sector's total production, Helle Bunder, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

Data from Statistics Estonia for April shows that the total production of industrial enterprises increased by 4 percent at constant prices compared to the same period last year.

Among the three main sectors, output increased by 4.4 percent in manufacturing and by 0.6 percent in energy production but decreased by 2.1 percent in mining.

Bunder said that April data show that the growth in manufacturing output has become broad-based.

"In April, the volume of industrial production increased in most manufacturing activities. Looking at the larger industries, output grew in the manufacture of wood (3.1 percent), electrical equipment (7.3 percent), fabricated metal products (6.6 percent), and food products (6.1 percent)," she said.

Among the major industries, there was a decline in output in the manufacture of chemical products (7.6 percent) and computers and electronic products (3.2 percent).

In April 2025, 65.2 percent of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market.

Compared with April 2024, the sales of manufacturing production increased by 5.3 percent at current prices according to working-day adjusted data. Domestic sales grew by 10.4 percent and export sales by 2.6 percent.

In April compared with March, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production grew by 0.9 percent and the production of manufacturing by 0.8 percent.

In energy production, the volume of electricity production (in megawatt-hours) increased by 42 percent, while the production of heat decreased by 10.7 percent in April.

More information about the data can be viewed here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:16

Circuit court amends county court decision in former minister criminal case

09:45

Health Board study suggests new smoking restrictions needed

09:35

Circuit court finds Port of Tallinn case defendants not guilty Updated

09:25

Statistics Estonia: Manufacturing growth becoming 'broad-based'

08:57

Riigikogu weighing up simplification of 'confusing' public holidays system

07:58

Estonia's €20 million 'drone wall' will also combat smuggling

07:28

Ministry proposes ending parental consent for schoolchild vaccinations

04.06

Estonia to house up to 600 Swedish criminals under new prison lease agreement

04.06

Estonia votes to leave Ottawa anti-personnel landmine ban convention Updated

04.06

Eesti Energia: EstLink 2 back online late June, electricity prices to fall

be prepared!

Most Read articles

03.06

Tallinn to launch new city master plan after 25 years

04.06

Estonia to house up to 600 Swedish criminals under new prison lease agreement

03.06

New BBQ area opens at Tallinn's Stroomi beach

04.06

Estonia votes to leave Ottawa anti-personnel landmine ban convention Updated

04.06

Feature: First Estonian flag, hidden for decades, turns 141

04.06

US rare weapons youtuber investigates Estonia's ill-fated 'Arsenal' submachine gun

04.06

Head of narcotics police: Camera ban a major problem for the authorities

04.06

Estonian president: Labeling people too readily can silence society

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo