Statistics Estonia: Manufacturing growth becoming 'broad-based'

Estonia's manufacturing growth has become "broad-based" and this is reflected in an increase in the sector's total production, Helle Bunder, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

Data from Statistics Estonia for April shows that the total production of industrial enterprises increased by 4 percent at constant prices compared to the same period last year.

Among the three main sectors, output increased by 4.4 percent in manufacturing and by 0.6 percent in energy production but decreased by 2.1 percent in mining.

Bunder said that April data show that the growth in manufacturing output has become broad-based.

"In April, the volume of industrial production increased in most manufacturing activities. Looking at the larger industries, output grew in the manufacture of wood (3.1 percent), electrical equipment (7.3 percent), fabricated metal products (6.6 percent), and food products (6.1 percent)," she said.

Among the major industries, there was a decline in output in the manufacture of chemical products (7.6 percent) and computers and electronic products (3.2 percent).

In April 2025, 65.2 percent of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market.

Compared with April 2024, the sales of manufacturing production increased by 5.3 percent at current prices according to working-day adjusted data. Domestic sales grew by 10.4 percent and export sales by 2.6 percent.

In April compared with March, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production grew by 0.9 percent and the production of manufacturing by 0.8 percent.

In energy production, the volume of electricity production (in megawatt-hours) increased by 42 percent, while the production of heat decreased by 10.7 percent in April.

More information about the data can be viewed here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!