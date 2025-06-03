X!

Consumer prices up 4.6 percent on year

A Prisma supermarket in Tallinn.
A Prisma supermarket in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
According to preliminary data from Statistics Estonia, the consumer price index rose by 0.1 percent compared with April. Compared with May 2024, prices in Estonia increased by 4.58 percent.

"According to initial estimates, the harmonized index of consumer prices in May was most affected by increases in the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages," said Lauri Veski, team lead of consumer price statistics at Statistics Estonia.

Statistics Estonia will publish more detailed consumer price index figures for May on June 6.

In April, the annual inflation rate in Estonia was 4.5 percent.

More information is available in the prices section of Statistics Estonia's website.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

