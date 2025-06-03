May in stores: dairy prices inching upward

In May, the rise in dairy product prices continued, with sour cream seeing the largest increase on store shelves. The prices of several vegetables also went up, while the cost of a kilogram of sugar is significantly lower compared to a year ago.

Data from the Estonian Institute of Economic Research shows that in May, the prices of all dairy products rose except for kefir sold in plastic pouches, which dropped by just one cent.

Sour cream saw the steepest increase, with a 24 percent price hike: it cost €3.15 a year ago and now sells for €3.89. Small-package butter rose from €12.74 to €14.57 (per kilogram), a more than 14 percent increase. Coffee cream went up by 10 percent.

The price per kilogram of locally produced cheese rose 4 percent, from €11.54 to €12.01, while kefir in Tetra Paks increased by 7 percent.

Milk in plastic pouches cost €0.67, exactly the same as in May last year. However, the price of milk in Tetra Paks rose by four cents, or 3 percent.

Egg prices moved in opposite directions for domestic and imported products. Estonian eggs became cheaper, with the price of medium (M-size) eggs dropping nearly 9 percent — from €2.53 to €2.31 per carton. Large (L-size) Estonian eggs cost €2.85, two cents less than a year ago.

Meanwhile, imported M-size eggs surged 35 percent in price, from €1.90 to €2.57 per carton. L-size imported eggs rose from €2.57 to €2.97, a 16 percent increase.

Compared to April, dairy product prices in May were largely unchanged. Imported eggs rose 3 percent month-over-month, a seven-cent increase per carton. Local eggs increased by less than 1 percent.

Among meat products, locally produced broiler saw the biggest annual price jump. It cost €4.08 a year ago and €4.59 this May — up 13 percent. Imported broiler meat rose 4 percent, from €3.90 to €4.05.

Boneless beef rose 9 percent in price, costing €18.73 per kilogram in May.

Three meat products became cheaper over the year: cooked sausage dropped 6 percent to €6.37 per kilogram; smoked pork loin fell from €12.21 to €11.69, a 4 percent decline; and pork loin was 22 cents — or 3 percent — cheaper, now selling at €8.38 per kilogram.

Month-to-month changes in meat prices were minimal, with the exception of boneless beef, which rose 3 percent, and wieners, which dropped nearly 2 percent.

Several types of fish were cheaper than a year ago. Chilled trout fillet sold for €15.20, down 22 percent from €19.39. Chilled salmon dropped a full 30 percent in price, from €16.50 to €11.59. Chilled salmon fillet was a quarter cheaper than last year, selling at €20.04.

At the same time, chilled perch and perch fillet rose by 31 and 27 percent, respectively.

Fish prices moved differently at markets. Chilled trout increased 27 percent to €16.40, while both perch and perch fillet dropped 8 percent.

It's important to note that fish prices are much more volatile month-to-month compared to other products and can vary significantly between stores and markets.

Grain product prices fluctuated less than those in other categories. White bread was the only product that became more expensive — rising 5 percent from €2.82 to €2.95. At the same time, the price of rye bread fell 2 percent to €2.91 per kilogram.

Wheat flour also got cheaper, though only by a cent, to €1.19. Oat flakes dropped 5 percent, from €2.29 last year to €2.17 in May.

Sugar cost an average of €1.03 per kilogram — 22 percent less than the €1.32 it fetched a year ago.

Grain product prices have remained relatively stable in recent months. From April to May, the price of oat flakes, rye bread and white bread fell slightly — less than 1 percent.

Vegetable prices were more volatile. The price of head cabbage rose the most dramatically — up 79 percent from €0.47 to €0.84 per kilogram.

Locally grown short cucumbers were also notable: they cost €6.18 a year ago and €10.35 this May — a 67 percent increase. Long cucumbers rose 20 percent to €5.12 per kilogram.

Imported cucumbers became 15 percent more expensive, with stores asking an average of €3.39 per kilogram. Imported tomatoes rose in price by 7 percent.

The price of potatoes remained unchanged year-over-year, with loose potatoes costing €0.64 per kilogram. The price of packaged potatoes rose by just one cent to €1.32.

Yellow onions became 14 percent cheaper, costing €0.91 per kilogram last month. Imported apples cost one cent less than in May of last year.

Vegetable prices have fluctuated more sharply in recent months than other goods. For example, yellow onions cost €0.12 more per kilogram in May than in April, imported cucumbers fell 20 percent in a month and head cabbage rose nearly 24 percent.

