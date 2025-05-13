No additional funding for healthier school meals

To encourage healthier eating among children, the government wants preschools and schools to place greater emphasis on vegetables, fruits, berries and fish. However, no additional funding has been allocated for this initiative.

The current state subsidy for school lunches is €1 per school day, amounting to €175 per child annually. This amount has remained unchanged since 2018. In addition to the state subsidy, municipalities often contribute extra funds, and in some areas, parents are also required to pay a supplementary fee. For example, in Tartu, depending on the grade level, parents currently pay an additional €0.80 to €1.60 per lunch. Starting from the new academic year, this parental contribution will increase by €0.20 per day.

In contrast, in Türi Municipality, school meals are funded solely by the state and the municipality. All schools in the area have their own kitchens and cooks. One such school is Laupa Basic School, which also offers students free morning porridge using the same state subsidy. According to school principal Kaarel Aluoja, the new requirements for school meals are certainly positive, but they raise a difficult financial issue, as prices continue to rise due to multiple contributing factors.

"It has always made the most sense that whoever sets the rules should also pay for them. In this case, if the changes are coming from the ministry, then the funding should come from there as well," Aluoja said.

"The new school year starts on September 1. I don't believe the state will allocate more funding for meals and the same goes for municipalities. All local budgets have long been finalized. I can't imagine municipalities being able to find this additional money," he added.

Ingrid Põldsaar, an adviser at the Ministry of Social Affairs' public health department, said the new regulation was designed in such a way that it should not lead to an increase in school meal prices.

"When we look at the new regulation, not all food groups were included specifically due to the potential for price increases. The more expensive components, such as seeds and nuts, were left out. Rising food costs are primarily driven by the overall increase in price levels," Põldsaar explained.

According to Põldsaar, there are no plans to increase the state subsidy for school lunches. The ministry is also leaving it up to local governments to decide how to proceed as school operators.

"Each municipality has the best understanding of the needs of its schools and families. Based on those local needs, they can likely provide support accordingly," she said.

In 85 schools across Estonia, meals are provided by Daily, a brand operated by Baltic Restaurants Estonia. According to the company's CEO, Aaro Lode, the real problem is the lack of a national school meal strategy. Municipalities are setting their own requirements, which is driving up costs.

"When local governments have varying capacities, some can impose more demands, which increases costs. Then the burden shifts to parents, and that's the dangerous part. It leads to division and inequality, where in the end, some Estonian children are treated more equally than others," Lode said.

The Ministry of Social Affairs hopes the new regulation will take effect on September 1.

--

