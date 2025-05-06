Narva cafeteria vendor serves up celebrity-inspired school lunches

This week, schools served by cafeteria vendor Daily are dishing up lunches based on the favorite recipes of well-known Estonians. The "Stars on a Plate" project aims to show that school meals can be exciting, healthy and affordable.

On the menu at Narva High School on Monday was Estonian tennis star Anett Kontaveit's favorite dish — chili con carne. Around 500 portions of this Mexican stew were served. Together with pasta, one could even consider it a typical school meal.

"Today we're offering a meat sauce that is quite filling and a bit fatty," said cafeteria director Ksenia Belkova. "It's the kids' favorite food — how can you not love it?"

For many students, Kontaveit's favorite chili is something new.

Vitaly and Ilja, who described the lunch as "chili pasta," simply aren't big fans of pasta.

Anastassia, however, described the food as very tasty.

"I really love our school cafeteria," she added. "When the food is unconventional, that's even better."

While the food itself is straightforward enough, the stars themselves behind the dishes aren't necessarily as well-known at this Narva school; none of the students interviewed knew who Anett Kontaveit was.

On Monday, school food service provider Daily rolled out new and exciting lunches at 85 school cafeterias across the country.

