X!

Võru County schools offering organic lunches say local produce in short supply

News
Basket of Estonian-grown vegetables.
Basket of Estonian-grown vegetables. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
News

Municipalities in Võru County aim to increase the proportion of organic food in educational institutions, but the high cost of organic ingredients and the limited number of local organic food producers have become obstacles.

Four years ago, municipalities in Võru County decided that at least 20 percent of the food served in educational institutions should be prepared using organic ingredients, ideally sourced from local farmers. While the goal has been achieved, it has become evident that there are few organic food growers and producers in Võru County.

"Through this process, it has become clear that we should strive for organic ingredients to be as local as possible. However, it's not feasible to source organic ingredients locally year-round. That's why we've taken initial steps towards fostering local entrepreneurship to increase the availability of organic products. In collaboration with the public and private sectors, we are developing a processing center for garden produce in Obinitsa," said Tiit Toots, a member of the management board at the Võru County Development Center.

At Parksepa School in Võru County, the school chef has managed to maintain the share of organic food at over 20 percent. According to principal Aigi Sikkal, this would have been very difficult without state support.

"State support plays a role in enabling us to prepare higher-quality food, but I would say that the motivation of the chefs is equally important. A school chef must also be willing and committed to ensuring that our children can eat more healthily," said Sikkal.

The higher the proportion of organic food in the lunches provided to children, the greater the state support.

"Thanks to this, all local government educational institutions in our county have started using organic food. It's been a good incentive," said Kaja Kesküla, project manager at the Võru County Development Center.

Svetlana Hinn, who has worked as a chef at Parksepa School for 18 years, noted that the quality of organic ingredients has improved over the years, but finding local organic vegetables remains a challenge at times.

"There could be a wider variety of vegetables. It's mostly potatoes, carrots, cabbage and onions. There's not much else available, especially in the fall when everyone has zucchini and squash, but we can't get them. They're brought in from Italy or elsewhere. It would be great to have more domestic produce," said the chef.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:50

Physics teacher: Outgoing year rich in cosmic phenomena

16:05

Gallery: 2024 through ERR's photographers' lenses

15:43

Housing loan interest rate falls to two-year low

15:10

Eneli Jefimova clinches Athlete of the Year for second year in a row

14:33

Võru County schools offering organic lunches say local produce in short supply

13:50

Pärnu cruise tourism fades away

13:06

Delfi names prime minister's 'tax festival' word of 2024

12:39

Overview of Estonia's 2025 tax changes

11:55

Diesel fuel ends up in stream after Valga gas station spill

11:09

Estonia not planning to close Russian border crossings after cable damage

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

29.12

New Russian shadow fleet ship spotted near undersea cable in Gulf of Finland

28.12

Stores will stop giving out 1 and 2 cent coins from January 1

28.12

Tallinn to welcome 2025 with concert and drone show

28.12

Oil tanker seized by Finland 'was loaded with spying equipment'

07:08

Finnish police: Drag mark running tens of kilometers along the seabed

08:25

Traffic camera to take pictures of cars using bus lanes in Tallinn

28.12

Paper: Finnish authorities prevented damage to EstLink 1, Balticconnector

07:21

Former Navy chief: Finland's handling of Eagle S highlights Estonia's shortcomings

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo