X!

Food rescuer: Tartu stores giving us their food, everyone can help at home

News
Foodsharing Tartu chief Kerly Ilves at one of Tartu's community fridge and cupboards.
Foodsharing Tartu chief Kerly Ilves at one of Tartu's community fridge and cupboards. Source: ERR
News

On Wednesday morning, Foodsharing Tartu chief Kerly Ilves told ETV's "Terevisioon" that instead of throwing food away, some supermarkets in Tartu now give it directly to food rescuers to distribute to community fridge and cupboards across town. Everyone, however, can save food right at home by using up ingredients that are about to expire.

"We've achieved such good working relationships with Tartu's Coop stores, who don't even throw their food away anymore – they give it to us instead," Ilves said in a video call while dropping off food at one of several Foodsharing Tartu-maintained community fridge and cupboards dotted around the city. "So the trash can situation in Tartu isn't even that bad anymore."

While she couldn't disclose which stores, she acknowledged that it does still happen that the trash cans at some stores will essentially be filled to the brim, mostly with fresh produce. Info about this happening reaches them when someone happens to walk by, sees it and lets them know about it.

"But we still occasionally go and check out trash cans ourselves too, precisely just to see what the situation is in the trash," the food rescue group chief explained. "But we just can't rescue as much food from the trash [as we used to]. If we see something, then of course we'll rescue it and bring it to a cupboard."

Looking around Tuesday night, Ilves discovered that all eight trash cans at one store were completely empty, with new liners already put in.

At another store, organic waste had been sorted very neatly, with all salads and breads removed from their packaging.

"From a food rescuer's perspective, this is actually a bad practice, because now I can't rescue anything anymore," she said. "But from a legal standpoint, this is of course the right thing to do."

Ilves noted that things have gotten better in that only products that haven't held up or were damaged in transport are being discarded.

"It's no longer the case that we're finding perfectly good items in the trash," she confirmed.

'Nothing wrong' with a lot of discarded food

Even so, she had still found something to rescue – standing at the community cupboard in the morning, Ilves pulled a bunch of brown-spotted bananas out of her bag.

"There's absolutely nothing wrong with bananas like this," she said, noting that the dark spots just indicate some bruising. "Bananas are always quick to disappear from the community cupboard."

According to the Foodsharing Tartu chief, the city's community fridge and cupboards get a lot of traffic.

"I'm surrounded by people who value food," Ilves confirmed.

"What I'd love is if everyone thought this way," she added. "That when they have food at home that's about to go bad, they don't just think, 'I don't feel like using them to make anything,' but make it into something in order to save the food instead."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Annika Remmel, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:14

Billion-euro procurement announced for Rail Baltica construction in Estonia

16:50

Journalist: Ott Tänak needs to go all in for 2024 WRC title

16:33

Eesti 200 wants to bring more skilled labor to Estonia

16:30

Political scientist: SDE's support rose unusually high over the summer

16:19

Top legal experts want clarity on ISS right to info in criminal proceedings

16:14

Electricity price to remain high on Thursday

15:56

Health minister: Government-approved tax reliefs send out wrong signals

15:21

Estonia's most popular snack celebrates 75 years on sale

14:54

New bike, public transport lanes planned for Tallinn's Pärnu maantee

14:29

Allar Raja: Sports court shouldn't be done hastily and at quality's expense

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

01.10

Estonia's inflation almost double EU average in September Updated

30.09

Estonia's police auctions contain surprising objects

08:25

Tallinn Airport likely to introduce airline security fee

30.09

Ukraine launches uResidency program following Estonia's example

01.10

Southern Estonia sees sharp increase in thefts in recent months

01.10

September weather in Estonia set several temperature records

01.10

Electricity price to reach nine-month high on Wednesday

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo