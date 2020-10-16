Third free food distribution cupboard opens in Tartu

news

News
A sign on the food sharing cupboard in Karlova, Tartu saying "Take for yourself and leave for others also". Source: ERR
News

A third food distribution cupboard has been installed in Tartu where people and catering establishments can take surplus food to give away. It is estimated 100 kilos of food has already been saved with the previous two.

The new cupboard has been installed in the Aparaaditehas on Kastani tänav and will open on Friday, ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Thursday. The is a fridge and several shelves where people can leave unwanted food.

There are already similar cabinets in Karlova and at Genialistide Klubi and activists say they have worked well so far.

Annaliis Täheväli, founding member of Foodsharing Tartu, said: "Food goes in seconds. People are very happy that this is being done and they have received it very well, they are taking the food themselves."

For example, in the summer, garden products or jam from many Tartu residents found their way into the cupboards. Approximately 10 volunteers are also rescuing food from shops and businesses according to a schedule.

Food Sharing Tartu founder Annaliis Täheväli at Aparaaditehas in Tartu. Source: ERR

Owner of the bakery Puhvet, Kristi told AK how and why she has given away food: "There are still soups or pastries left, it depends entirely on the day. We also have a couple of kohupiima pastries at the moment which we do not seem to selling. They go straight to the cupboard." In the past, she has had to throw the remaining pastries in the bio-waste bin.

Program manager at the Aparaaditehas Hanna-Marii Kaljas said: "Aparaaditehas' highest expectation is that our workers, who number about 300-400 people, will start using this cabinet actively and certainly that our restaurants will bring their excess food here. Many places have already said that they will actively start to use it."

The food distribution group's goal is that in future there will be a similar cupboard in every district of Tartu.

If you want to donate food to the cupboard, you must also follow the rules, which are written on the cupboards' doors. For example, if you bring a homemade meal, you must write the date it was cooked.

The new food sharing cupboard at Aparaaditehas in Tartu. Source: ERR

Editor: Helen Wright

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

