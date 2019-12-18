First food sharing cupboard opens in Tartu

The first food sharing cupboard (toidujagamispunkt) was opened in Tartu by citizens who want to reduce food waste in the city.

The green wooden box can be found in the Karlova district next to Barlova Bar and people can leave unwanted viable fruit, vegetables, and plants inside for other people to use. Meat and fish cannot be left in the box but eggs and cheese can be.

Kerly Ilves, the head of Foodsharing Tartu who installed the box, was inspired by seeing similar solutions in Berlin.

Ilves told Aktuaalne kaamera on Tuesday: "If you have something at home that you know you're not going to use you're welcome to come and leave it here. If you have an empty stomach at around 2 a.m., you can find something to eat here. You can go to the box, see what's there, and you could maybe take a banana, bread, or whatever is on offer."

The food distribution cupboard, which opened earlier this week, was filled with food in the first hours. On Tuesday there were peppers, bananas, lemons, carrots, apples, broccoli, and other foodstuffs inside.

First public food cupboard in Karlova, Tartu. Source: ERR

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!