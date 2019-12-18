ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

First food sharing cupboard opens in Tartu ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
First public food cupboard in Karlova, Tartu.
First public food cupboard in Karlova, Tartu. Source: ERR
News

The first food sharing cupboard (toidujagamispunkt) was opened in Tartu by citizens who want to reduce food waste in the city.

The green wooden box can be found in the Karlova district next to Barlova Bar and people can leave unwanted viable fruit, vegetables, and plants inside for other people to use. Meat and fish cannot be left in the box but eggs and cheese can be.

Kerly Ilves, the head of Foodsharing Tartu who installed the box, was inspired by seeing similar solutions in Berlin.

Ilves told Aktuaalne kaamera on Tuesday: "If you have something at home that you know you're not going to use you're welcome to come and leave it here. If you have an empty stomach at around 2 a.m., you can find something to eat here. You can go to the box, see what's there, and you could maybe take a banana, bread, or whatever is on offer."

The food distribution cupboard, which opened earlier this week, was filled with food in the first hours. On Tuesday there were peppers, bananas, lemons, carrots, apples, broccoli, and other foodstuffs inside.

First public food cupboard in Karlova, Tartu. Source: ERR

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

tartu
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
17:00

Portable car wash app raises €1 million in five days

16:36

Eckerö cancels MS Finlandia Wednesday evening Tallinn-Helsinki ferry

16:14

Social affairs minister: Pharmacy reform delays legacy of predecessors

15:53

Swedish authorities suspect two citizens of disturbing Estonia shipwreck

15:30

Tõnis Saarts: EKRE has proved itself unfit for government

15:18

Gallery: President receives friend of the press award 2019

14:58

Chain pharmacies across Estonia close for rest of day in protest

14:46

Government bill makes fuel bio-additive sales easier, more flexible

14:27

Russians in Estonia not very interested in resettling, ambassador admits

14:03

Tallink to open first Burger Kings at Rocca al Mare, Ülemiste malls

13:39

Swedish financial authority opens sanction case in SEB investigation

13:22

Paper: Reporting of work place bullying increasing

13:04

Agriculture behind third quarter economic growth

12:58

ISS: No information on returnees from Syria to Estonia

12:38

First food sharing cupboard opens in Tartu

12:10

Defense chief: Reservists unnecessarily being treated like children

11:53

Social affairs minister: There's been ongoing poker game in pharmacy market

11:26

Interview: Raimond Kaljulaid on politics and joining the Social Democrats

10:49

Party ratings: Estonia 200 pass Riigikogu seats threshold again

10:27

Kaia Kanepi out of Limoges tennis tournament in first round

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: