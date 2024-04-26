Food producers: EU's packaging waste plan creates unreasonable obligations

The European Parliament on Wednesday approved a directive to reduce packaging waste in the EU. Food producers say it adds a number of unreasonable obligations.

The Packaging and Packaging Waste Directive follows the Packaging Directive from 20 years ago, said Harri Moora, senior expert at the Tallinn center of the Stockholm Environment Institute.

Two major changes are planned. "We'll need to start reducing how much packaging waste is created and boost reuse," Moora told ERR.

Many single-use plastic packaging will be banned.

"For example, thin plastic bags we use to package fruit and vegetables at shops," Moora said.

Single-use food containers and cutlery offered by eateries will also be prohibited.

Sirje Potisepp, head of the Estonian Food Industry Association, said that many of the new requirements will place insensible obligations on food producers.

She gave the example of 10 percent of plastic food packaging needing to be made of recyclable materials. "Such a requirement cannot be met with current food safety rules."

Potisepp explained that schnitzel cannot be packaged the same as sewing thread – food safety regulations do not permit the use of just any kind of plastic.

Or the requirement to stop using certain food packaging less than 70 percent of which are recycled. It remains unclear how the European Commission plans to monitor compliance.

Potisepp described the directive as hugely complicated and full of various requirements.

The association head said that the directive spells additional research and development and technology costs for the industry. "It's 2024 today, and we have just six years in which to make the changes. I believe these decisions and the transition will be painful."

But Harri Moora said that Estonian producers need to take more responsibility. "To comply, businesses will need to take seriously the principles of producer responsibility to participate in the system and self-regulate."

While Moora admitted that the changes might result in some products becoming more expensive, Potisepp said that the directive's effects have not been analyzed.

"We've once again hoisted a green flag with no effects analysis and no interest in how much it will cost," Potisepp remarked.

She pointed to other discrepancies, including the fact that more and more people live alone, which is why smaller packagings are needed to avoid overeating. Harri Moora admitted that recyclable packaging is not always more environmentally friendly.

The directive will need to be approved by the Council of Europe, while a lot of its specifics will be determined in subsequent implementing acts.

