X!

Estonian school blocked from sharing lunch leftovers over food safety concerns

News
School lunch served buffet-style at an Estonian school. Photo is illustrative.
School lunch served buffet-style at an Estonian school. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

A Klooga school's plan to share leftover lunches through a local community fridge was shut down before it could start after the vendor stepped in, citing food safety concerns.

A few weeks ago, locals in the Klooga area in Harju County were asked to bring empty jars to school so uneaten school meals could be packed up instead of thrown away.

The initiative, however, was killed off before it ever really got off the ground.

Kairi Niinepuu-Mark, coordinator of the Lääne-Harju community fridge project, said a very thoughtful school employee had noticed a lot of food was being left over at school and agreed to repackage it into reusable containers and deliver it to the local community fridge.

"But [the initiative] has been put on hold while we figure out a way to ensure maximum food safety," she said.

School cafeteria vendor Dussmann blocked the foodsharing effort, citing food safety concerns. Dussmann school catering manager Inga Paenurm said they can't give away leftover lunches because food kept in hot serving counters is subject to strict time limits.

"We may want to, but do I want to deliberately put someone else's health at risk?" Paenurm asked. She added that specialists at the Agriculture and Food Board (PTA) have run tests confirming changes in food "that we don't actually see with our eyes."

The PTA said vendors are responsible for determining how long their food remains safe after shelf-life testing. The board also noted that donating food isn't required by alw.

Niinepuu-Mark believes schools should be made an exception, since the foodsharing effort wasn't technically a donation but an in-school initiative.

"There are no third parties or logistical chains involved here — the food reaches the end consumer very quickly," she said.

Paenurm, however, said reducing food waste should start at home.

Many kids, she said, act in school cafeterias like they're at an all-inclusive hotel buffet, piling food on their plates and then leaving most of it uneaten.

She argued if families would take some time in the evenings to look over the school menu together with their kids, and talk about what they like or what might work for them, it would be easier for students to choose in the cafeteria.

"Take a little of everything, dare to try something new — that's a huge step," Paenurm added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:04

New Tallinn coalition U-turn to scrap Liivalaia tram, expand parking

11:01

Estonian school blocked from sharing lunch leftovers over food safety concerns

10:06

Tallinn museum launches competiton for public to design own exhibitions

09:22

Live on ERR: Estonia v Norway in World Cup qualifier on November 13

08:40

Tartu's 17th Gallery Night takes place Friday at Aparaaditehas

08:05

Ukraine unveils national AI strategy developed with Estonian experts

07.11

Oxford celebrates Arvo Pärt's 90th birthday with festival of concerts

07.11

Alpine F1 boss Briatore: Paul Aron is nice but needs more experience

07.11

Estonia's new UK ambassador presents credentials to King Charles III

07.11

EDF colonel: Russia's approach not altered by changing weather conditions

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07.11

Limp Bizkit frontman's pro-Russia past resurfaces after Tallinn show announced

05.11

Journalist: Rise in non-Estonian-speaking service staff in Tallinn 'our fault'

07.11

Photos: Second Tallinn Airport tram turnaround opening

06.11

Estonian buyer takes on 19th-century church ruins as passion project

07.11

Court orders early release of woman convicted of killing her baby

07.11

Estonian military finds over a thousand unexploded WWII shells in Nursipalu

05.11

Reader asks: Why is there no oil in Estonia?

07.11

President: It would take a small miracle to convince me to run for a second term

06.11

Estonian men becoming fathers increasingly late in life

07.11

Estonia's new UK ambassador presents credentials to King Charles III

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo