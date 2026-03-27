Parents to pay more as Tartu raises school lunch prices

The City of Tartu will raise school lunch prices next school year, with most of the increase falling on parents as costs continue to climb.

School meals in Tartu are funded by the state, city and parents, with prices varying by grade. Lunch for 1st–4th graders currently costs families 93 cents a day, while high school meals cost significantly more.

Starting in September, parents will pay €2 to €4 more per month, while the city's share rises by just 18 cents — leaving families to foot most of the increase. The move is expected to save the city about €260,000 per school year.

Janeli Meristo, chief specialist at the city's Department of Education, said the increase reflects higher costs.

"Once a year, the price is adjusted due to rising internal costs," she said, citing a 5.5 percent rise in food prices and a 6.8 percent increase in the national minimum wage.

Kristi Vahur, a member of the Variku School board of trustees, said families are already under pressure.

"With a local government, you'd expect more support and reasonable prices for parents," Vahur said, adding that some would prefer to see free school meals altogether as in other municipalities.

"We call Tartu the 'City of Good Thoughts,'" she added. "The City of Good Thoughts should apply those good thoughts to its kids."

City can't afford to pay more, opposition says it could

Data from the Education and Research Ministry shows most local governments do not charge parents for school meals. Tartu officials say free lunches aren't feasible.

"Parents pay about €2 million a year to the city for school lunches," Meristo said. "The city does not have that kind of money."

Center Party city councilmember Irina Panova said her party opposes the plan.

"We believe there are projects in Tartu's city budget that could be adjusted instead," she said, pointing to climate and other green spending.

The city currently covers school lunch costs for about 1,500 to 1,600 students.

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