Two winning entries from Tartu participatory budget contest revealed

Improvements to the Tartu ski slope and more benches in Estonia's city received the most votes from the participatory budget ideas.
A total of 46,85 Tartu residents and students in the town took part in the participatory budget vote, between October 6 and today, Thursday, casting a total of 10,181 votes, Tartu City Government says.

The participatory budget's principal aims are to improve cooperation between communities and to introduce city residents to the principles behind budget preparation.

"Skiing and snowboarding slope in Tartu Snow Park" (965 votes) was declared winner, and will expand the current Tartu Snow Park area in the Raadi district, to build an artificial ski slope which could be used as a mountain skiing and snowboarding training course in winter.

Runner-up was "Take a seat, please!" with 830 votes, which will install outdoor benches in all districts of the city in locations suggested by city residents and numbering around 50-100 benches.

Each voter had the opportunity to choose between 23 ideas submitted by fellow city residents, and to cast up to three votes.

A total of 55 ideas were submitted to the participatory budget process, which began in the spring, with 23 as noted being shortlisted.

In addition to the winning entries, public water fountains, upgraded food-sharing cupboards and an observation tower by the Emajõgi river were among the high-placing ideas.

The two winning entries, and maybe others, will be realized next year.

The total budget for the projects is €200,000, with no more than €100,000 to be spent on one feature alone.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Tartu City Government

