Voting opens on Tartu resident-proposed city projects

Voting opened Thursday for Tartu's participatory budget, letting residents choose which citizen-proposed projects will move forward in Estonia's second-largest city next year.

This year's eligible proposals can be viewed online, at an outdoor exhibition along the Arch Bridge (Kaarsild) or at the Town Hall Information Center at Raekoja plats 1a.

Voting runs from Thursday, October 2, through Wednesday, October 8. Residents can vote online or in person at the Town Hall Information Center. Voting closes at 6 p.m. on October 8, with results announced immediately.

Eligible voters include registered Tartu residents aged 14 and older, as well as youth aged 14–26 attending local schools, vocational programs, applied colleges or universities.

Each voter may select up to three ideas. The two proposals with the most votes will be implemented next year.

This year, 75 ideas were submitted for Tartu's next participatory budget, with 24 reaching the city's 13th public vote.

Since the launch of Tartu's participatory budget initiative in 2013, 22 ideas have been implemented or are in progress with support from the budget.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!