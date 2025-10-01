X!

Greener Pärnu maantee among winners of Tallinn's participatory budget vote

Pärnu maantee in Tallinn.
Pärnu maantee in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Reconstruction of the Tiskre bridge and a greener Pärnu maantee are among the winning suggestions in this year's Tallinn participatory budget vote.

The results of the 2025 Tallinn participatory budget cote were announced on Wednesday, with new projects suggested by the public in each of the Estonian capital's districts now set to be implemented.

According to participatory budget project manager Lea Vutt, this year's vote highlighted the diversity of Tallinn's districts – winning ideas ranged from adding greenery to creating new community spaces.

"Several distinctive projects stood out in the voting, each unique to its district and reflecting the needs and character of the local community," explained Vutt.

"For example, residents of Pirita want to build a community house in Merivälja Park to host activities for people of all ages, while Lasnamäe residents wish to bring color to the grey bridges of Laagna tee. The highest number of voters was in Põhja-Tallinn, where 1,928 people cast their votes, with the winning idea being the Kopli-Neeme hiking trail," she added.

"This year's vote engaged more people than in the past two years – the growth in participation reflects residents' desire to have a say in which areas the city invests. I congratulate all the authors of this year's winning projects – your initiatives bring to life what people truly value in their neighbourhoods," said Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE).

Everyone aged 14 years and above, whose registered place of residence is Tallinn, was able to vote. Each participant could vote for up to three favorite ideas in their district of residence.

As a result of the vote, the City of Tallinn will implement one winning project in each district as follows:

Haabersti – "Reconstruction of Tiskre Bridge" – 272 votes, authors Tiina Espenberg and Aleksandra

Kesklinn – "Greener Pärnu maantee" – 299 votes, author Evgeni Nikolaevski

Kristiine – "Community yard in Lilleküla" – 556 votes, authors Rasmus Sepp and Tallinna Lilleküla High School

Lasnamäe – "More color for Laagna tee bridges" – 436 votes, author Julija Vaider

Mustamäe – "More greenery between sidewalks and roads" – 295 votes, authors Marion M and Marili Arus

Nõmme – "Viewing platform on Nõmme Hill" – 225 votes, author Teet Kesapuu

Pirita – "Community house in Merivälja Park" – 343 votes, authors Külli Kroon, Merivälja Selts, Merivälja School and Merivälja Kindergarten

Põhja-Tallinn – "Kopli-Neeme hiking trail" – 572 votes, authors Sander Olo and Joosep Vimm

A total of €1 million has been earmarked in the city budget for implementing the winning projects. Of this amount, 75 percent will be distributed equally among the districts, while the remaining 25 percent will be allocated based on the number of residents in each district as of January 1 of the current year.

Editor: Michael Cole

