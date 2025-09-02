Voting opens for Tallinn's 2025 participatory budget

Voting is now open for Tallinn's 2025 participatory budget. All residents aged 14 and above can choose 3 ideas to be implemented in their district until September 22.

"Today marks the start of the participatory budget vote, which gives Tallinn residents the opportunity to take part in shaping the city's living environment," said Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE).

"Public discussions showed just how strong people's interest and willingness are to contribute to the development of urban space – now residents can decide which ideas in their district will actually be realized. I invite everyone to vote so that these proposals can turn into concrete solutions that serve the community and improve our everyday environment," he added.

Voting is open to all individuals aged 14 and over whose registered place of residence is in Tallinn. Each participant can vote for up to 3 ideas in their district of residence.

"This year's proposals clearly reflect people's wish to move more and spend time outdoors. The options include ball courts, low rope courses, and outdoor gyms. Among the new and exciting ideas are an adult playground, a children's fantasy park, a community pizza oven, and exercise equipment installed at bus stops," said Lea Vutt, project manager of the participatory budget at Tallinn's Urban Environment and Public Works Department.

A total of €1 million has been earmarked in the city budget for implementing the winning projects. Of this amount, 75 percent will be distributed equally among the districts, while the remaining 25 percent will be allocated based on the number of residents in each district as of January 1 of the current year.

Voting is open until September 22 online here, as well as at district administration offices, or at the City Office service hall (Vabaduse väljak 7).

