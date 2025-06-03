New BBQ area opens at Tallinn's Stroomi beach

A new barbecue area has opened on Tuesday in Stroomi Beach Park in Põhja-Tallinn. The idea won second place in last year's participatory budgeting vote.

Põhja-Tallinn District Elder Külli Tammur said the new outdoor grilling area is "comfortable and stylish design." It opened at 1 p.m.

"Last year's winning participatory budgeting project, a drinking water fountain at Balti jaam, did not require a large financial investment, which made it possible to also fund the second-place project," she said.

Tammur added that the 13 proposals for this year's participatory budget can be found on the "Koos loodud linn" ("Co-created City") project website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!