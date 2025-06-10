SK Augur Enemat/Coolbet start out beach soccer euro competition with strong win

Estonian beach soccer team SK Augur Enemat/Coolbet beat Minots de Marseille 9–5 in their first Euro Winners Cup match in Nazaré, Portugal, buoyed by a couple of foreign signings.

Rump: "I wouldn't have expected a game like this myself. Our additions definitely contribute a lot. Suli Batis was chosen as the best young player in the world last season and Antonio Bernardo is the reigning world champion as part of the Brazilian squad."

Augur faced the French champion Minots de Marseille in match one, with Soleiman Batis scoring three goals, Sander Lepik adding two, and Kristjan Marmor, Rasmus Munskind, Antonio Bernardo, and Ragnar Rump netting one apiece.

The Euro Winners Cup is a European beach soccer club tournament where champions and cup winners of top national beach soccer leagues participate. Organized by Beach Soccer Worldwide, it is considered by many as the beach football equivalent of the UEFA Champions League.

SK Augur Enemat/Coolbet's roster at the Euro Winners Cup includes two recent overseas additions: Soleiman Batis El Asri (Spain) and Antonio Bernardo De Farias Junior (Brazil), who join Rauno Rahnik (GK), Kaspar Kotter (GK), Kristian Marmor, Martin Thomson, Argo Alaväli, Ragnar Rump, Joonas Laurits, Rasmus Munskind and Sander Lepik.

Batis is a rising star in beach soccer, while Bernardo was part of the Brazilian national team, which, as expected, excels in beach soccer as much as it often does in the grass-based game and which won the world championship title this year.

