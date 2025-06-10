X!

SK Augur Enemat/Coolbet start out beach soccer euro competition with strong win

News
SK Augur Enemat.
SK Augur Enemat. Source: Ants Liigus/Eesti Rannajalgpalli Liit
News

Estonian beach soccer team SK Augur Enemat/Coolbet beat Minots de Marseille 9–5 in their first Euro Winners Cup match in Nazaré, Portugal, buoyed by a couple of foreign signings.

Rump: "I wouldn't have expected a game like this myself. Our additions definitely contribute a lot. Suli Batis was chosen as the best young player in the world last season and Antonio Bernardo is the reigning world champion as part of the Brazilian squad."

Augur faced the French champion Minots de Marseille in match one, with Soleiman Batis scoring three goals, Sander Lepik adding two, and Kristjan Marmor, Rasmus Munskind, Antonio Bernardo, and Ragnar Rump netting one apiece.

The Euro Winners Cup is a European beach soccer club tournament where champions and cup winners of top national beach soccer leagues participate. Organized by Beach Soccer Worldwide, it is considered by many as the beach football equivalent of the UEFA Champions League.

SK Augur Enemat/Coolbet's roster at the Euro Winners Cup includes two recent overseas additions: Soleiman Batis El Asri (Spain) and Antonio Bernardo De Farias Junior (Brazil), who join Rauno Rahnik (GK), Kaspar Kotter (GK), Kristian Marmor, Martin Thomson, Argo Alaväli, Ragnar Rump, Joonas Laurits, Rasmus Munskind and Sander Lepik.

Batis is a rising star in beach soccer, while Bernardo was part of the Brazilian national team, which, as expected, excels in beach soccer as much as it often does in the grass-based game and which won the world championship title this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:56

New €400 million Sopi-Tootsi wind and solar park opens in Pärnu County

19:49

HBO Max streaming platform available in Estonia from July

19:44

Zelenskyy honors Estonia's role in Zhytomyr reconstruction with prestigious award

19:15

Program announced for Tallinn performing arts festival Saal Biennaal

19:11

Estonian authority stops illegal sheep slaughter in Lääne-Viru County

18:39

Seasonal ambulance bike patrol back in Tallinn this summer

18:11

Gallery: Baltic Way photography exhibition opens on streets of New York

17:28

SK Augur Enemat/Coolbet start out beach soccer euro competition with strong win

16:49

Fall mushrooms popping up in Estonia's forests after erratic spring weather

16:21

Baltic Workboats and BLRT Group sign €55 million contract with Belgium

be prepared!

Most Read articles

09:01

Estonia puts up strong fight against Erling Haaland's Norway in 1–0 home loss

09:17

Gallery: US star Justin Timberlake defies the rain to wow Estonian crowd

11:27

Study: More and more people cannot afford to buy a home in Tallinn

14:54

Gallery: Palestinian foreign minister visits Estonia Updated

19:11

Estonian authority stops illegal sheep slaughter in Lääne-Viru County

09.06

Watch: Wild boar 'kindergarten' captured by Estonian trail camera

08:52

IT fault paralyzes border control procedures and affects work of alarm center

10:22

Lynx the latest wild animal captured on camera in Tallinn

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo