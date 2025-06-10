X!

Alex Reimann builds on qualifying in Zandvoort Porsche races

Alex Reimann in action in Zandvoort.
Alex Reimann in action in Zandvoort. Source: Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux
Estonian race driver Alex Reimann struggled in qualifying at the Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux round in Zandvoort, the Netherlands, over the weekend, but improved on this to put in stronger finishes, often in rainy conditions, in the main two races.

Raimo Kulli, director of Estonian team EST1 Racing, said: "Qualifying was chaotic with many off-track incidents and several red flags. We didn't manage to do our fast lap at the moment when the track had the best grip. It was hard to time it right."

Reimann himself said by summing up the weekend that while it offered challenges and the result wasn't ideal, a step was taken in the right direction.

"We showed strong pace in practice, but the rainy qualifying made the whole weekend very difficult. Even so, we fought our way through the field in both races. Now it's time to rest, take the lessons with us, and come back even stronger," Reimann said.

While the Estonian posted the sixth and seventh fastest times in practice respectively, qualifying was held in rainy conditions which did not go so well, putting him at 16th on the grid.

 On Saturday, he climbed five positions in the first race to finish in 11th place. Things went even better in Sunday's second race, where the circuit was again dominated by typical rainy and slippery conditions. While several competitors made mistakes, Reimann eventually rose to ninth.

"Alex delivered a very strong performance in both races – he gained the most positions in both the first and the second race," Kulli highlighted. "His driving is truly impressive: the overtakes were bold, yet confident and calculated."

Reimann's next race is later this month, June 20 to 22, with round three of the Porsche Carrera Cup France, actually being held in Belgium at the famed Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

The Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux is the Belgian & Netherlands-based Porsche 911 Carrera Cup series for Porsche 911 GT3 Carrera Cup races, launched in 2013. The series is supported by Porsche Motorsport, Porsche Belgium, and Porsche Netherlands.

