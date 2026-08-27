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New pond near Tallinn's Stroomi beach to help drain flood water

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The new pond at Tallinn's Stroomi beach.
The new pond at Tallinn's Stroomi beach. Source: ERR
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A new sedimentation pond has been opened near Tallinn's Stroomi Beach, which will help drain stormwater and heavy rain in the event of flooding in the future.

 The construction of the Lahepea sedimentation pond, together with ditches and connecting pipes, cost €3 million, more than half of which was covered by the Environmental Investment Center.

Tarvi Thomberg, asset management director at Tallinna Vesi, said the pond helps both to hold stormwater during heavy rainfall and to keep the sea clean.

"Stormwater flows through the pond into the sea, and this pond is important for slowing down the flow. Sand or some other sediment that comes from the city with the stormwater settles here, and clean water then flows on into the sea," Thomberg said.

Ivar Annus, professor of urban water systems at TalTech, said Estonia may face more flooding in the future.

"Over the course of a year, the amount of precipitation has not necessarily increased, but when it rains, it rains more, meaning that the intensity of rainfall has increased," he said.

According to Annus, one large structure is not enough; instead, a comprehensive solution involving many local projects is needed, allowing excess water to be absorbed and redirected through properties and roadside green areas as well.

"Similarly to how, for example, the Land Board has produced flood maps for coastal flooding, we at TalTech are actually preparing similar maps for cities for stormwater flooding, in order to look at the city as a whole and map the areas where these risks may actually occur," Annus said.

Marti Vaksmann, head of sewerage asset development at Tallinna Vesi, said the pond is part of a larger citywide system that will be needed to cope with climate change.

"Everyone has seen the works at the Hipodroom intersection. Large stormwater storage tanks are being built there beneath the intersection and along Paldiski Road. And that stormwater will then begin reaching this pond in a regulated flow," Vaksmann said.

After the pond was put into use at the beginning of the summer, several ducks moved in. In cooperation with ornithologists from the University of Tartu, a unique staircase has been built for them.

"Small ducklings cannot fly yet, so if they end up in this pond, they can safely get out using this staircase. We have also seen them use the staircase to get back into the pond," Vaksmann said.

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Editor: Helen Wright, Johanna Alvin

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

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